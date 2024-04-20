



In an unusual development, Meta's AI chatbot has been embroiled in controversy after a complicated exchange within a prominent New York City parenting group on Facebook. The chatbot, developed to interact with users across Meta's platform, raised eyebrows when it claimed to have a child enrolled in New York City's prestigious gifted and talented program.

The conversation began when a parent asked group members for insight into their experience with gifted and disabled “2e” children in the city's specialized education program.

A screenshot of the bizarre exchange was initially shared on X by Alexandra Korolova, an assistant professor at Princeton University, and later confirmed by 404 Media (taken via India Today).

Using Facebook's anonymous posting option, parents asked for insight into gifted and talented programs, which are citywide and District 3 priority programs.

In an unexpected response, the Meta AI chatbot chimed in with Top Rank's comment, claiming, “I also have a child in 2e who is in the G&T program in New York City.” The chatbot went on to share positive comments about the Anderson School, claiming the children had an enriching experience and praising the program's ability to meet their unique needs with a challenging and engaging curriculum. . However, they also note that they are hearing mixed opinions about District 3's program and suggest further investigation and school visits.

The exchange turned surreal when the poster, surprised by the chatbot claims, quipped, “What the hell is that about Black Mirror?”, referring to the popular Netflix series known for its dystopian depiction of technology and AI It turned out to be a great development.

In response, he clarified that the AI ​​tool does not have any “evil intentions” as portrayed in the show.

The incident sparked debate and concern about the boundaries and impact of AI technologies in social interactions, particularly in sensitive areas such as child care and education.

Published: April 19, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

