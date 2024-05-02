Britain 'increasingly vulnerable' to missile and drone attack threats after decades of cuts | uk news





Britain is becoming increasingly vulnerable to threats from missiles and drones as decades of cost-cutting cuts weaken its once world-class air defenses, military sources and Cold War veterans have warned.

Defense ministers are understood to be exploring options to regrow Britain's ability to protect critical national infrastructure such as power stations, military bases and government buildings from Russian cruise and ballistic missile attacks devastating Ukraine.

But any credible “integrated air and missile defense” plan would cost billions of pounds and would likely require a further increase in defense spending beyond the proposed 2.5 per cent rise in national income recently announced by the Prime Minister, defense sources said.

“Could the UK be able to defend its cities from the sky if the missiles rained down on them? No,” said a senior MoD source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Do the public know what to do in the event of an air raid? No… simply put, are we protected? No.”

As part of a series called Preparing for War? Sky News visited air defense bases that once played a vital role in protecting Britain during the Cold War and spoke to veterans who were part of the forces that were kept on alert to counter Soviet aerial threats. Yes.

Press the big red button

A former RAF engineer watches screens as radar scans for enemy aircraft as he flips switches in preparation for simulated missile deployment aboard an old military base turned museum in Norfolk.

“We’ve captured the target,” says Robert Findlater, pointing to a dot on a monitor that looks like a retro computer game.

The beep indicates that the radar signal is getting stronger as enemy aircraft approach.

Once within range, the red letters that say “Ready to Fire” on one of the screens switch to the words “Ready to Fire” written in green.

Mr. Findlater leans forward and presses a large red button.

Image: Robert Findlater, former Royal Air Force engineer with the British Bloodhound Unit.

Suddenly, the virtual noise of a missile being launched shakes the cabin and a roar is heard.

The Bloodhound anti-aircraft missile, powered by a Rolls-Royce engine, can reach 60 miles per hour in a tenth of a second and then fire rockets up to twice the speed of sound when launched against enemy aircraft or missiles. Artistic techniques of that era.

“We got the launch,” says the RAF veteran with a smile.

Image: Bloodhound anti-aircraft missiles can reach 60 miles per hour in a tenth of a second. Image: Rockets can be fired up to twice the speed of sound when fired at enemy aircraft or missiles.

He then looks back at the screen and observes lines that appear as radio waves jumping up and down until spikes appear, indicating that the missile is approaching its target.

“that [the radar] Now I'm looking for a missile and there she is. The next thing we look at is the warhead.

“It went off and you killed it,” the veteran said at the end of the simulation.

Long retired, Mr Findlater joined the RAF in 1968.

He was promoted to chief engineer of the Bloodhound unit, charged with ensuring that missiles were always ready and ready to launch against any threat.

Image: Discarded equipment from the RAF Air Defense Radar Museum in Norfolk.

Outside the cabin and onto the lawn where the system operates, the veteran showed Sky News around the actual weapon. The lethal-looking collection of rockets and warheads are now painted white and now lie horizontally rather than pointing weapons. sky.

Asked what message it was designed to send to NATO's former Warsaw Pact enemies, Mr Findlater laughed and said: “Don't knock… we're ready for you.”

The ground-based systems dotted around Britain's coastline were part of a Cold War air defense network that also included fighter jets and other weapons.

But after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the entire arsenal of Bloodhound air defense missiles was taken out of service, and air bases and fast jet fleets were scaled back to save money as successive prime ministers took what was described as a “peace dividend”.

There was talk at the time of investing in the American-made Patriot air defense system. This is a much more capable kit that remains a key part of the air defenses of the United States and other NATO allies.

“But I think the government gave up and shut everything down because there was no longer a threat,” Findlater said.

Asked whether he thought Britain was currently well defended, he said: “I don't think we are well defended. Not at all.”

On how he felt, he said, “It's sad… considering what we went through in the 1970s and 1980s.”

frozen in time

Additionally, the RAF Air Defense Radar Museum features an old Cold War-era operations room. Time stands still, and a huge board hangs along one wall, charting the number of fighter planes ready to launch.

There are also rows of desks equipped with radar screens and important-looking buttons.

John Baker, 69, once worked as an aircraft identification and recognition officer at the hub.

Image: Old Cold War operations room at RAF Air Defense Radar Museum Image: John Baker, 69, once worked as an aircraft identification and recognition officer.

When asked whether Britain's air defense forces were ready for war when he served, he said: “We practiced. We trained for war.”

“There will be small-scale exercises every two months, and large-scale NATO exercises once or twice a year. The center of these exercises is because this radar station is the closest to Europe.”

While he warned that he no longer had up-to-date information on the military's air defense capabilities, he sounded less confident they would be able to handle a large-scale attack today.

“If we had hundreds of drones and cruise missiles coming in, I don’t think we would be able to safely take them all out,” Mr. Baker said.

He added: “Not now, but at the time, I’m glad I took the time.”

Air defenses 'very inadequate'

The UK has excellent air defense equipment, but it is no longer sufficient to protect extensive critical infrastructure across the country and defend troops deployed on overseas operations.

What makes the situation more serious is the increasing quality and quantity of missiles and drones developed by hostile countries such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Currently the RAF has just nine frontline fast jet squadrons, including rapid response alert aircraft that defend against all airborne threats.

Although newer jets such as the F-35 and Typhoon are far more sophisticated than their predecessors, Britain still had 30 front-line squadrons by the end of the Cold War.

Image: RAF F-35B Lightning II aircraft seen from the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth docked in Limassol, Cyprus, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The Royal Navy's six Type 45 destroyers are equipped with the UK's only ballistic missile defense system.

But only three of those ships are “operationally capable,” including one deployed for operations in the Middle East, according to a Navy spokesman.

On the ground, the military has about half a dozen Sky Saber ground-based air defense systems, each capable of shooting down multiple missiles.

However, at least two of these weapons (almost certainly more) are deployed overseas, and the UK's weapons have very limited range.

Image: HMS Diamond is one of six Type 45 destroyers of the Royal Navy. Photo: Reuters

Read more on Sky News: Is Britain preparing for war amid threats of conflict? 'It's hard to imagine how Britain could be less prepared'

Jack Watling, a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, said Britain's current air defense system was “woefully inadequate”.

The UK enjoys a geographical advantage with many European NATO countries between its coasts and Russia.

However, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, air defenses in many European countries were also scaled back to save money.

“We always hear the Department of Defense's argument that because we're part of an alliance, it's OK to have differences in our own capabilities,” Mr. Watling said.

“It’s a bit like going to a ‘bring your own alcohol’ party and then saying, ‘Well, I’m not going to bring any alcohol because other people are coming.’

“If everyone adopts that approach, there's nothing to drink. And if you look at NATO, it's lacking across the board. [in air defences].”

A MoD spokesman said: “The UK is well prepared for any incident and our defense will be carried out together with our NATO allies.”

“As part of our commitment to invest an additional £75 billion in defense over the next six years, we continue to work in close consultation with our allies and partners to develop air defense capabilities across Europe and identify potential opportunities to modernize our air defenses. “We are reviewing it.”

