Google Doodle spotlights climate change on Earth Day





Each letter featured real-world conservation efforts.

To celebrate Earth Day, Google used breathtaking aerial photography to showcase Earth's natural wonders and rich biodiversity. This was a reminder of the importance of protecting these treasures for those who come after us.

According to Google Doodle's official website, the search engine's characters are located around the world, “where people, communities, and governments work every day to protect Earth's natural beauty, biodiversity, and resources.” Introducing some locations. These examples promise hope and optimism. But it also reminds us that there is still much work to do to address the climate crisis and biodiversity loss. ”

The website says the six letters remind people to “practice sustainable habits year-round and continue to take the necessary steps to conserve water, electricity and other resources.” It is being

Google Doodle was more than just a pretty picture. Each letter featured real-world conservation efforts. The “G” highlighted the Turks and Caicos Islands, known for its biodiversity and continued efforts to protect natural resources and endangered species. Next, “O” featured Mexico's Scorpion His Reef National Park, the largest coral reef in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This UNESCO biosphere reserve protects an intricate coral reef and shelters endangered bird and turtle species.

According to the website, the letter 'L' represents the Great Wall of China and that 'African Union-led efforts will restore land affected by desertification across Africa and support sustainable land management. “We are planting trees and other vegetation while carrying out the practice.”

The last letter E stands for Australia's Pilbara Islands Nature Reserve, which, according to its website, is home to “fragile ecosystems, increasingly rare natural habitats, and several endangered and threatened species. It is one of Australia's 20 nature reserves that help protect species.

This year, the theme for Earth Day 2024 is “Earth vs. Plastic,” which “advocates for widespread awareness of the health risks of plastics, the rapid phase-out of all single-use plastics, and the strong United Nations Convention on Plastic Pollution.” “We urgently promote the conclusion of the agreement.'' , and calls for an end to fast fashion,” reads the official Earth Day website.

Click for more trending news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/on-earth-day-google-doodle-spotlights-climate-change-5494662 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos