By design, AI will eventually disappear from view.

Commoditization has been a major factor in the information technology field for many years. It doesn't matter what computer or smartphone you use. If you want to step up to in-house use, you can easily swap databases and cloud systems based on pricing and support services. Has artificial intelligence reached that point? Opinions vary.

Commoditization occurs when a product or technology becomes widely available and interchangeable. This continues with the democratization of offerings. It also means that products and technologies no longer allow companies to ride out market battles in the same way that a properly wired electrical system would. But the company. You cannot thrive without it.

AI tools and platforms, particularly generative AI, may meet such a definition because they are now widely available and available to everyone for free or at low cost. And since everyone uses it to some degree now, it may not give you a huge competitive advantage. So, in the same way that PCs and internet access are goods that don't necessarily provide a competitive advantage, does that mean AI is on the same path? We all need it, though. , everyone has it.

Nicholas Carr, author and former editor of Harvard Business Review, identified this phenomenon 20 years ago in his seminal book “Does IT Matter?” Essentially, IT had become a “utility” that everyone was expected to have. With technology now affordable and available to everyone, the playing field is leveled and therefore no one gains a competitive advantage. No company gains market share as a result of having a very well wired electrical system.

Brian Fitzgerald, chief revenue officer at Augury, says that when online shopping was new to all of us, e-commerce was seen as a huge differentiator for businesses. Currently, e-commerce is the status quo and we call it shopping. I think AI will follow suit in a similar way. People will no longer care about AI as a buzzword or a novel extension, but rather the processes and business outcomes it produces will become the norm.

Scott Cook, Andrei Hagiu, and Julian Wright write in a recent article in Harvard Business Review that some companies are using publicly available generative AI tools to do better or better than their competitors. He writes that if you use it quickly, you will be able to gain an advantage. However, the benefits are only temporary and the use of the tool will soon become a gamble. This means existing companies need to rethink their business strategies and find new ways to add value to their services.

Counter-arguments will likely focus on the success of tech-savvy organizations like Amazon and Uber, which have used cutting-edge technologies, including AI, to upend their markets. AI and Generative There is no denying that the potential for AI to advance the business landscape is exciting. Generative AI has the potential to disrupt or even commoditize many businesses by making it much easier and cheaper to improve and create products and services that previously required significant human effort and creativity. According to the HBR authors,

But now the whole world has access to that technology. Business advantage comes from an innovative culture and forward thinking. It's not just that they have the technology, it's what they do with it. Anyone with a high-end smartphone can now make a movie, but not everyone has the vision or skills to become the next Steven Spielberg or Spike Lee.

AI delivers results when treated as a tool to improve a company's bottom line, but less profitable when viewed as a standalone shiny new product, Fitzgerald said. For example, when analyzing his ROI of AI, instead of just analyzing the AI, you need to work backwards to understand what business functions the AI ​​is contributing to and analyze the impact from there. .

For now, current generative AI efforts remain focused on efficiency, productivity, and cost reduction rather than innovation and growth, according to a recent report from Deloitte. The majority of organizations surveyed are currently targeting tactical benefits such as increased efficiency and productivity (56%) and cost reductions (35%). Additionally, 91% said they expect generative AI to improve productivity in their organizations. Fewer organizations (29%) report targeting strategic benefits such as innovation and growth

This will have implications as AI begins to be taken for granted. People don't sit around marveling at the internet or smartphones, but these technologies are completely changing the way we're productive, says Nick Frosst, co-founder of Cohere.

AI will increasingly transform business without us even realizing it, Frost continues. AI can more easily find important information from vast databases, identify trends that might otherwise be missed, quickly complete mundane tasks and free up employees to free up expertise in other areas. We need to help them make better use of it. It won't make us super artificially intelligent, but everything will change. Most people will stop thinking about AI because it will fundamentally change the way business is done.

In many ways, AI is already invisible today,” says Cliff Jurkiewicz, vice president of strategy at Phenom. “AI is like oxygen. There are many things around us that can suggest streaming content, update package delivery status, or offer alternative routes based on traffic or other road hazards. It provides value in ways we take for granted every day, including in the medical field.

Not everyone agrees that AI will soon disappear from view or become commoditized. “The initial hype generated by the release of ChatGPT will definitely start to die down, says Robin Moore, lead product manager for AI and machine learning at Mimecast. The incorporation of AI into daily life is likely to be even greater than it seems.

If anything, initially we just talk about AI implementation by providing a competitive advantage. “Many companies will be quick to emphasize how they are leveraging AI for several reasons, Moore says. Show your customers and prospects that you are in the right position to deliver faster, better services and products to your board of directors. and shareholders.

