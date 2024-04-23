NASA astronaut Jessica Meir explains how space innovation spills over to Earth





At the forefront of space exploration, the International Space Station (ISS) serves as an orbiting laboratory around Earth and a symbol of what humanity can achieve when nations work together. A recent conversation with NASA astronaut Jessica Meir on stage at The Tech Arena 2024 in February sheds light on the complexities and successes of living and working on the ISS.

Scientific discoveries in space come with many challenges. Meir said that despite many discoveries from space research, such as cell phone cameras and air purifiers, many new technologies cannot be used in space.

When we talk about innovation, one of the most difficult things about experimenting in space is not the experiment itself. Jessica Meir said on stage at The Tech Arena 2024 that all the logistics around her have an impact.

Jessica Meir and moderator Linda Nyberg on stage at Tech Arena 2024. Image credit: Adrian Pehrson. Collaborative research at ISS

The International Space Station is a joint project between the United States, Canada, Japan, Europe, and Russia, all of which have a stake in the mission's success.

It (ISS) is actually designed in a clever way to require collaboration. So we depend on each other, which is very good for a peaceful project like this. Because the project must survive no matter what is happening on the ground.

Yesterday's coffee becomes today's coffee

From a sustainability perspective, the ISS is far ahead of life on Earth with its sustainable water recycling system. Meir explained that 85 to 90 percent of the water is recycled, including sweat and urine, all of which is collected through the toilet, as well as any moisture condensation in the environment.

This system, which turns yesterday's coffee into today's coffee, is a testament to the station's innovative approach to sustainability. Of course, in isolated spaces it is easier to collect larger quantities of wastewater, but it still has potential applications on Earth, especially in areas suffering from water scarcity.

Jessica Meir at TechArena 2024.Life on the moon and Mars

Creating a circular lifestyle on the ISS is a step toward the possibility of living in space and on other planets. A NASA astronaut told an audience at The Tech Arena 2024 that one of the most exciting things about his months in space was successfully growing and harvesting lettuce. Jessica Meir said it was great to be able to eat fresh vegetables.

The ISS is more than just a laboratory in orbit. It offers a glimpse into a future where the boundaries of human habitation extend beyond Earth, and one day we might all become astronauts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techarenan.news/2024/04/23/jessica-meir-nasa-astronaut-sweden-space-tech-innovation-techarena2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos