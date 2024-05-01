Google and SAP America cut dozens of jobs in Bay Area as tech layoffs expand





SUNNYVALE — Google and SAP America have laid out plans to cut dozens of jobs in the Bay Area, in an ominous reminder that the tech industry's surging layoffs may not be completely over.

Here's where the two tech giants plan to cut jobs, based on the latest filings with the state Employment Development Department.

— Google will cut 50 jobs in Sunnyvale, mostly in software jobs.

— Software giant SAP America is cutting 42 jobs in San Ramon, with offices in the Bishop Ranch mixed-use district.

SAP America job cuts are scheduled for June 17th. The SAP layoffs are described as permanent in the technology company's layoff notice to the state.

According to the WARN notice, Google's job cuts will be implemented at three of the company's offices on Crossman Avenue in Sunnyvale.

Mountain View-based Google told the state EDD that the layoffs are scheduled for June 15 and June 23.

“Separations resulting from this action are expected to be permanent,” Lindsey MacLean, vice president of Googler Experience, said in a termination letter to the state Department of Labor.

Google told the state that affected employees were given at least 60 days' notice.

A close examination of the WARN letter shows that the majority of the layoffs affect Google's software, data, and program engineers, both general and administrative positions.

In its latest layoff disclosure, Google has revealed it plans to cut more than 2,500 jobs in the Bay Area, this news organization's review of the company's WARN notice found. .

“Affected employees will continue to receive the salaries and benefits due to them as Google employees until their employment is terminated,” Google said in the warning letter.

Google told the state that it does not have the right to fire or demote employees with less seniority if those with more seniority lose their jobs.

“There is no union representation among the affected employees at the (Crossman Avenue) facility (in Sunnyvale),” Google said in its warning letter.

The technology industry's layoffs began more than two years ago, and these 10 companies account for the most tech industry layoffs in the Bay Area. The period is 2022, 2023, and he will cover until 2024.

— Facebook App Owner Meta Platform, 5,195

— Tesla, 3,051

— Google, 2,507

— Cisco Systems, 1,754

— Broadcom, 1,267

— Salesforce, 1,202

— Intel, 927

— Twitter, 900

— paypal, 772

— LinkedIn, 711

Additionally, Apple revealed for the first time its plans to cut jobs, including in the Bay Area. The iPhone maker announced in recent weeks that it would cut 614 jobs in the region.

The latest layoffs and other disclosures by companies including Tesla, Apple and Google bring the total number of publicly announced layoffs past the grim milestone of 40,000 for the first time in the Bay Area. The numbers were derived from this news organization's investigation of his WARN applications in hundreds of states starting in January 2022.

Over the past two years, technology companies have announced their intention to cut well over 41,300 companies, according to a review of WARN notices.

