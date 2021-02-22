Strangers keep posting cash through the letterbox of random people





Police are looking for strangers posting cash and letters through people's mailboxes

Imagine one day your post arrives at your doorstep, looks at an unknown envelope, opens it and finds a cash gift from an anonymous well-meaning person.

Such gestures will brighten difficult days for many, as people across the country are suffering from both the economic and psychological consequences of the coronavirus blockade.

And that’s what’s happening in Fromm. Somerset residents receive money and notes from unknown good people in a seemingly arbitrary and kind act.

But for some reason, instead of apparently praising the philanthropist, police want to track him down and find out why he is so generous.

Many residents are saddened by the automatic suspicion of kindness with a local Suse Henretty, claiming that it must be true philanthropy, as men engage in philanthropy without needing recognition. Did.

She said it was a strange world we lived in when someone was afraid to do something.

Another resident, Chloe Newport, confirmed Henreti’s assumptions, wondering if she knew who the man was.

If Im is right, she said it was the kindness of the loan.

Men donating cash to people through letterboxing

But it’s probably fair to assume that another resident confronts the police and the police have a little more information than we do, and people trust if the police deem this to be their time. Insisted that it should be.

Details: Somerset

But it’s probably fair to assume that another resident confronts the police and the police have a little more information than we do, and people trust if the police deem this to be their time. Insisted that it should be.

Some others joked that they hadn’t suffered from these random kind acts yet and asked if the mysterious man wanted their address.

