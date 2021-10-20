San Gabriel Valley residents invited to prepare for Great Earthquake shaking drill – Whittier Daily News





Earthquakes can strike at any time, so Southern California communities are encouraging residents to attend an upcoming seminar that will teach residents and businesses how to properly prepare for a potential natural disaster.

“It’s only a matter of time before another earthquake strikes, and planning ahead can literally save your life and the lives of those you love,” according to a press release from Pasadena Public Information and Emergency Manager Lisa Derderian, who will discuss how to prepare for and survive Wednesday’s earthquake. October 20 from 5-6pm via Zoom.

Deirdrian said he is visiting https://bit.ly/3G1JcSv for more information or to register for the city’s Zoom seminar.

On Thursday, community members are encouraged to make their plans to train during the annual Great Earthquake Rehearsals.

International ShakeOut Day was first held in 2008, and occurs every third Thursday in October to provide an opportunity to practice how to drop, cover and hold, according to www.shakeout.org.

At least 2 million people across Los Angeles County will fall, cover, and park this week.

It’s all part of the annual World Tremor Day, scheduled for Thursday, October 21.

It is a day when everyone – from students to business owners to government employees – is encouraged to practice earthquake preparedness. And as of last week, there were plenty of people in Los Angeles County who have pledged to do so on the Great California Shakeout.

Southern Californians know about earthquakes.

But what should you really do when a 4.3-magnitude earthquake knocks you out of your Netflix stupor on a Friday night before 8 p.m.? Such was the case last month when an earthquake in Carson shook people along the coast from Oxnard to San Diego County and as far inland as Riverside.

The Great Shakeout recommends everyone stop what you’re doing at 10:21 a.m. on Thursday and practice the following to minimize injuries in the event of a “big” hit:

Drop: Sit on your hands and knees wherever you are. This protects you from falling. And you can crawl into the shelter if you are nearby. Cover: Place one arm and one hand over your head and neck. If there is a sturdy table or desk nearby, crawl there. If not, crawl next to an interior wall away from the windows. Stay curved to protect vital organs. Wait: If you find that table or desk, grab it with one hand. If not, grab your head and neck with both hands. Do this until the shaking stops.

According to the Earthquake Country Alliance, standing in the doorway or running outside are among the actions considered dangerous.

Of course, your location when the vibration starts can determine what you should do. Here is a summary of what the experts recommend. In all of these cases, drop, cover, and hold apply:

Indoors: Avoid exterior walls, windows, hanging objects, and kitchen cabinets. Do not go out while shaking. Outdoors: If you are outside when the shaking starts, move to an empty area and avoid power lines, trees, signs, buildings, and vehicles. In bed: Do not get out of bed and keep your face down to protect your vital organs, and cover your head and neck with a pillow. In tall towers: Do not use elevators. Avoid windows and other hazards. Driving: park on the side of the road, stop and set the parking brake. Stay inside the vehicle until the shaking stops. If a power line falls on the vehicle, stay indoors until a trained person removes the wire.

You can find more tips on preparing for an earthquake here.

If you are tech-savvy, you can subscribe to one of the many alert systems available. Check out Earthquake Warning California or ShakeAlert.

A mobile phone alert may give you enough time to act before the vibration starts.

But as soon as you feel that first jolt, you should protect yourself immediately. The best way to do this, of course, is to drop in, cover up, and hang on.

And on Thursdays, you can practice doing just that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whittierdailynews.com/2021/10/19/san-gabriel-valley-residents-invited-to-prepare-for-great-shakeout-earthquake-drill/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos