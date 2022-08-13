One year after the Haiti earthquake, it’s time to go home





GENEVA – On August 14, 2021, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, destroying or rendering tens of thousands of homes uninhabitable in three provinces in southern Haiti, including Blissmond Mellor’s home.

For the past year, she has been living in a tent outside of Les Cayes, with the support of UN agencies. A year later, I’m ready to come back.

“When the earthquake hit, I had no idea what it was because I had never seen anything so loud and exciting before. I thought it was an act of God and I was terrified.

My whole house was trembling, so I rushed outside with my daughter to see what was going on, and realized it was an earthquake from under the ground. Then a part of my house collapsed and made big cracks in the brick walls.

The community came together

We were lucky, because no one in my family was hurt, but I knew several neighbors who had died. The community, which is rural and consists of farmers and people who buy and sell goods, got together and helped each other. We saved many children by digging them under the rubble.

I think the earthquake made us stronger as a community and that helped us when we moved to this makeshift camp in Deverell on the edge of Les Cay, just five days after we fled our home.

Life here is very difficult. We live in twos and threes in little shelters made of plastic sheeting. It is hot because there are no trees here and when it rains it is very muddy. There is not much to eat, but we continue to take care of each other and share the small amount of food we have.

to support

When we arrived, we received a lot of support from the United Nations. We got a toiletries kit and were able to use the bathroom that was built for us. I received some cash payments so that I could continue to send my daughter to school and at some point she received free school meals.

My aunt also received some financial assistance because she is disabled and particularly vulnerable. I am very grateful for this support.

Sometimes I can earn money by helping to reap a neighbor’s crops, but it is hard to find work, so I can live very little. It is difficult to change one’s life if you do not have the financial means to do so. I’d love to go home with my daughter, but I’m too scared to do it before I fix it. Therefore, I will try to save some money for repairs.

A year after the earthquake, I am still optimistic about the future. I know I can count on myself and my community for a better life.” – UN News

