California Weekly | California Governor

State and local residents respond quickly to earthquake in Humboldt County 2022 was a big year for climate action in California California is investing in fighting the opioid crisis and providing people and communities with reproductive freedom. The constitutional amendment begins to take effect

California rallies in support of Humboldt County after earthquake

On Tuesday, the Humboldt County community and many Northern California residents were woken up in the early hours of the morning by the M6.4 earthquake — many of whom received an early warning through California’s shake alert app, MyShake. The earthquake killed two people, injured several people, caused power outages, and destroyed roads, bridges, buildings, and critical infrastructure including water lines and gas lines. Governor Newsom and his administration moved quickly, declaring a state of emergency to facilitate community and district support, and to restore power to all communities less than 48 hours after the earthquake.

News Governor said: “Jennifer and I send our heartfelt condolences to families grieving the loss of loved ones and extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery to those who were injured in this earthquake. California stands with the people of Humboldt County and the state moved quickly to support the ongoing emergency response with local and tribal partners. I thank all the women and men who mobilized to protect public safety and support the community in this difficult time.”

2022 was the year of climate action in California

California enacted world-leading measures to drastically reduce pollution and protect Californians from extreme weather such as droughts, wildfires, and extreme heat.

Why it matters: California is showing the world how to take tough, whole-of-government climate action, all while growing the economy, creating millions of jobs, and leaving no community behind.

California seized enough fentanyl to kill all of North America (twice)

California is grappling with an ongoing opioid crisis with significant increases in seizures by law enforcement, including with support from the California National Guard, as well as the availability of new grants to address substance use disorder and support prevention, treatment, and recovery services for youth (ages 12-24). years) with or at risk of developing an opioid use disorder or a stimulant use disorder.

What the governor said: “The opioid crisis has affected every part of California, and our nation, this year. While we mourn the many lives lost, California is working harder than ever to fight this crisis and protect people from these dangerous drugs to ensure our communities are preserved.” Safe first. California is quelling the fentanyl crisis — increasing seizures, making resources more available to Californians, and ensuring communities have what they need to combat the immeasurable harm opioids have caused to our community, our communities, and our loved ones.”

The new California constitutional amendment takes effect

On Wednesday, California officially added the right to reproductive freedom, including the right to abortion and the right to choose or refuse birth control, expressly into our state constitution! California continues to lead the nation, taking the most comprehensive action to protect and expand access to sexual and reproductive health care in the wake of the conservative majority in the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Read more about this historic effort here.

What the governor’s news agency said: “California residents have stood up to the rollback of basic rights this year, guaranteeing women the right to abortion and reproductive freedoms. No other state has responded as comprehensively as California in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade since Almost 6 months. These basic rights are now protected in our state for generations to come.”

