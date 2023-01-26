Global earthquake report for Wednesday, January 25, 2023





Thursday, January 26, 2023, 00:24

00:24 AM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on January 26, 2023

Summary: 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 41 earthquakes 4.0+, 145 earthquakes 3.0+, 235 earthquakes 2.0+ (total 425) magnitude 5+: 4 earthquakes 4+ degree: 41 earthquakes 3+ degree: 145 earthquakes 2+ degree: 235 no earthquakes Earthquakes of magnitude 6 or higher Total seismic energy estimate: 8 x 1013 joules (22.2 GWh, equivalent to 19,063 tons of TNT or 1.2 atomic bombs!) Learn More 10 Largest Earthquakes In The World (Jan 25, 2023) No. 1: mag 5.9 E Mediterranean, 79 km SSE from Rhodes, Greece Wed Jan 25 2023 2:37 PM (GMT +2) – #2: mag 5.5 28 km S of Candin, Garzi, Sichuan, China Thursday Jan 26, 2023 3:49 AM (GMT+8) – #3: Mag 5.3 147 km S 147km S of Shutan, Hotan Dekuu, Xinjiang, China Thu, Jan 26, 2023 12:02 AM (GMT +8) – # 4: mag 5.1 SP, New Zealand Wed, Jan 25, 2023 3:09 AM (GMT -12) – #5: mag 4.9 30km SE of Candin, Garzi, Sichuan, China Thu Jan 26, 2023 7:21 AM (GMT +8) – #6: mag 4.9 S PAC, NZ Linda Wed Jan 25 2023 8:13 AM (GMT -12) – #7: mag 4.8 49km W of Arawa, Bougainville, Papua New Guinea Thu Jan 26 2023 1:12 AM (GMT +11) – #8: mag 4.8 Indian Ocean, 212 km SW of Waingapu, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia Wed Jan 25, 2023 3:02 PM (GMT +8) – #9: mag 4.8 N Pacific, 93 km NE of Iwaki, Fukushima, Japan Wed, Jan 25, 2023 10:00 AM (GMT +9) – #10: Mag 4.7 North Pacific Ocean, 174 km north of Agrihan Village, Northern Mariana Islands Thursday Jan 26, 2023 8:27 AM (GMT +10) – Reported Reported earthquakes felt No. 1: Mag 4.2 North Pacific Ocean, 15 miles SW of Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, California, USA – 1088 Report Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 2:00 AM (GMT -8) – #2: mag 5.9 E Mediterranean, 79km SSE of Rhodes, Greece – 429 reports Wed Jan 25, 2023 at 2:37pm (GMT +2) – #3: mag 3.6 N Pacific, 15mi SW of Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, CA, USA – 269 reports Wed Jan 25, 2023 2:03 AM (GMT -8) – #4: mag 2.8 N P, 14 miles SW of Santa Monica , Los Angeles County, CA, USA – 21 Reports Wed, Jan 25, 2023 2:38 AM (GMT -8) – No. 5: Mag 3.5 21 miles NE of Edmond, Oklahoma County, USA – 19 Reports Wed, Jan 25, 2023 4:01 AM (GMT -6) – No. 6: MAG 2.8 miles west of Brigham City, Box Elder County, Utah, USA – 13 reports Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 10:00 13pm (GMT -7) – No. 7: mag 4.6 N Pacific, 97km SSE of San Salvador, El Salvador – 9 reports Tue Jan 24, 2023 11:15pm (GMT -6) – No. 8: mag 3.6 N N Pacific, 44 miles SW of Hilo, County of Hawaii, USA – 8 reports Tue, Jan 24, 2023 10:35pm (GMT) -10) – No. 9: Mag 2.9 N Pacific, 15 miles SW from Santa Monica, Los Angeles County, CA, USA – 8 reports Wed Jan 25, 2023 at 2:22 AM (GMT -8) – No. 10: mag 3.9 EM, 120km south of Birkirkara, Malta – 7report Wed, Jan 25, 2023 10:51pm (GMT +1) – #11: mag 4.0 EM, 117 km south of Birkirkara, Malta – 6 reports Wed, Jan 25, 2023 8:54 am (GMT +1) – No. 12: Mag 5.5 28 km S of Canden, Garzi, Sichuan, China – 5 reports Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 3:49 AM (GMT +8) – #13: mag 2.0 east Mediterranean, 68km south of Fethiye, Muğla, Turkey – 4 reports Wed Jan 25, 2023 10:30 AM (GMT +2) – #14: mag 3.1 Eastern Mediterranean, 80km SSE of Rhodes, Greece – 3 reports Wed Jan 25, 2023 2:47pm (GMT +2) – #15: Mag 4.3 Philippine Sea, 41km N of Patnanongan, Quezon, Calabarzon, Philippines – 2 reports etc MESS Jan 26, 2023 12:27 AM (GMT +8) – #16: Mag 3.5 EM, 89km SE of Rhodes, Greece – 2 reports Wed Jan 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM (GMT +2) – #17: mag 3.0 E Mediterranean, 67 km SSE of Rhodes, Greece – 2 reports Wed Jan 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM (GMT +2) – #18: mag 4.8 N Pacific, 93 km NE Iwaki, Fukushima, Japan – 2 reports Wed Jan 25, 2023 10:00 AM (GMT +9) – #19: maz 3.2 E, 83 km SSE of Rhodes, Greece – 2 reports Wed Jan 25, 2023 at 2 :48 PM (GMT +2) – #20: Mag 2.6 miles SE of Mammoth Lakes, Mono County, CA, USA – Two reports Tue Jan 24, 2023 11:48 PM (GMT -8) – Earthquake Stats

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

