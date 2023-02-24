Red Cross and Red Crescent teams respond to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria – Türkiye





Up to 23 million people were affected in southeastern Turkey and on the border with Syria after two earthquakes (magnitude 7.7 and 7.6) struck on February 6, followed by several additional strong quakes earlier this week.

More than 9,000 volunteers and staff from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the Turkish Red Crescent have been on the ground providing assistance since the first two earthquakes. The two Red Cross Societies are at the center of this response. Many have been affected themselves, having lost their homes and loved ones, yet continue to respond around the clock to provide life-saving care every day. Learn more in this video.

The last earthquake was less powerful, but reports indicate that some lives were lost and more people were injured. More buildings collapsed, healthcare services were disrupted, and more evacuations occurred. The earthquakes caused severe disruptions to sanitation and access to potable water.

Terrible situation “The full impact of this earthquake is still unfolding. The situation on the ground is changing rapidly, and the needs are growing every minute. For the survivors, these are some of the most difficult moments of their lives and the road to recovery will be long. The most urgent needs are shelter, healthcare, sanitation, food and water. Jagan Chapagin, Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said:

Hundreds of aftershocks are still being felt across the region. Many are leaving the earthquake-affected areas to seek shelter with their relatives, in nearby towns, in emergency shelters and tent camps. Others just don’t want to leave their homes and land, still sleeping in their cars or in unsafe conditions, and exposed to freezing temperatures.

Temporary shelters remain critical, giving evacuating families a warm place to stay while they determine their next steps. Many people live in temporary shelters where hygiene measures are difficult to maintain.

Red Cross and Red Crescent teams are providing first aid and assisting with medical evacuations in this latest phase of the rescue effort, while thousands of responders are providing shelter, food, water, blood, emergency relief supplies, medical care and mental health support to the hardest hit. Regions. The teams are also working hard to help reconnect with loved ones who have been separated as a result of the crisis.

The humanitarian needs are enormous among the hundreds of thousands of people who were facing hardship before the earthquake struck – including those fleeing conflict in Syria and Turkey. The International Federation and the Turkish Red Crescent will continue to support people fleeing conflict

Red Crescent response in Turkey The Turkish Red Crescent has dispatched more than 5,000 staff and volunteers in ten affected provinces with stocks of food and core relief items to support the injured and the displaced. As of February 15, teams have distributed more than 31 million hot meals to people outdoors and in emergency shelters. To meet the growing demand for blood, the Turkish Red Crescent has sent its national stock of blood to the affected areas and is calling on people across Turkey to donate blood.

**Red Crescent Response in Syria** SARC teams responded with 4,000 volunteers and staff in the most affected areas – including Hama, Aleppo, Lattakia and Tartous – providing health care and medicines to more than 37,000 people. Medical units perform first aid, emergency evacuations and transport to hospitals. Volunteers on the ground have distributed more than 630,000 relief items such as food, water, core relief supplies and hygiene kits, and helped people connect with loved ones separated by the crisis.

Both Red Crescent teams provide mental health and psychosocial support to those in need to help relieve distress and refer them to long-term mental health care if needed.

In Palestinian refugee camps in Syria, Palestine Red Crescent teams are working with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to provide life-saving support, including first aid and food distribution. Response teams focused on the Palestinian camps in Aleppo and Latakia, managing ambulances, medical clinics, doctors and volunteers.

** World Red Cross and Red Crescent Response ** The earthquake sparked a huge wave of solidarity from the IFRC network: dozens of National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies from around the world provided technical support. Many of them have already supported the Turkish Red Crescent and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent with emergency relief items. The American Red Cross supports relief efforts by managing information and communications, ensuring relief efforts are well-coordinated across the global Red Cross and Red Crescent network, and mobilizing other resources to assist when requested.

Blood Services At this time, the American Red Cross does not ship blood products to Turkey and Syria. The American Red Cross does not ship blood products outside the United States without a specific request from the US Department of State for US citizens abroad, or from the United Nations, or unless we have a request from the affected Red Cross or Red Crescent overseas.

How to Find a Missing Person People who cannot contact missing U.S. citizens in Turkey or Syria should contact the U.S. Department of State’s Office of Overseas Citizens Services online or at 1-888-407-4747. More information can be found here.

If you are looking for your loved ones in Turkey, please contact the Turkish Red Crescent at [email protected] If you are looking for your loved ones in Syria, please contact the following phone numbers: Aleppo: +963 (0) 950000822; Hama: +983 (0) 9950000824 Lattakia: +963 (0) 950000827; Tartous: +963 (0) 950000928.

Can I volunteer or donate in-kind goods? The American Red Cross sends dedicated, highly experienced professionals with technical skills and experience abroad only after a Red Cross or Red Crescent team requests assistance. Those not on the Red Cross’ international disaster list will not have the opportunity to deploy at this time. We encourage you to contact your local Red Cross chapter for future opportunities or visit redcross.org/volunteer for more information.

While we are grateful for the outpouring of support, it is important to know that neither the American Red Cross, nor our partners in the World Red Cross, are accepting the donation of in-kind goods such as food, clothing, blankets, or toys at this time. It can be difficult to manage these elements on the ground and divert resources from our mission.

How you can help Increased global support and solidarity for humanitarian assistance is essential in the coming weeks and months of recovery. You can donate to support the earthquake response through the American Red Cross. For those wishing to help people affected by the Turkey (Turkey) Earthquake, we ask that they write “Turkey (Turkey) Earthquake” in the note line of the check and mail it with a completed donation form to the address on the form or to a local Red Cross branch. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare, respond and help people recover from this disaster.

As the extent of the devastation caused by the earthquake becomes clear in Syria and Turkey, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has increased emergency appeals to CHF650 million to respond to growing humanitarian needs in both countries. Donate directly to IFRC here.

Disclaimer American Red Cross All American Red Cross disaster assistance is provided free of charge, thanks to voluntary donations of time and money from the American people. The Red Cross also supplies nearly half of the country’s life-saving blood. This, too, is made possible by generous voluntary donations. To help disaster victims, you can make a secure credit card donation online or call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) or 1-800-257-7575 (in Spanish). Or you can send your donation to your local Red Cross or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Or contact your local Red Cross to find out about upcoming blood drives. © Copyright The American National Red Cross. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/turkiye/red-cross-red-crescent-teams-responding-earthquake-turkiye-and-syria The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos