South Wales earthquake: ‘My wife jumped out of her skin’ – residents describe the moment they felt the tremor | UK News





You’d be forgiven for thinking it was an ordinary Saturday morning in the valleys of South Wales – and for most people it probably is.

However, in the early hours of the morning, an earthquake was detected.

The epicenter was about 10km north of Ebbw Vale/Tredegar, but the impact was felt over a vast area of ​​South Wales – to varying degrees.

Kylie Taviner lives in Winnshire, on the Rhonda Sinon TAV.

She told Sky News she was lying in bed watching Netflix when she “felt like someone picked up the bed and dropped it”.

Her initial reaction was: “What the hell is that?” Then she went to Facebook and saw reports of an earthquake.

The earthquake also awakens Kylie’s dog, Riley.

“Usually when he’s in bed, he stays in bed,” she said. “He just got up and walked around a bit, puffing.”

Kylie said she saw no damage in the aftermath of the quake, but her friends also told her they felt “their house shook.”

Image: Kylie Taviner describes what she felt during the earthquake

‘The whole house shuddered’

Howard Smith runs a bed and breakfast near Ystrad Mynach in the Rhymney Valley.

He told Sky News: “I was actually reading a little bit of news on my mobile phone and my wife was sleeping next to me and then the whole house shuddered.”

“My wife jumped out of her skin and jumped out of bed, and I put on my dressing gown because I thought something had broken inside the house.

“I was wondering and there was nothing in the house like that that was damaged or broken or fell off and then I moved out.”

Photo: Pic: Tomos Evans

Howard is no stranger to earthquakes—I experienced earthquakes in Dusseldorf, Germany, when he was there with the military, and a small earthquake has struck his home in the Dales once since he moved six years ago.

“All in my mind I kept thinking, was that an earthquake?” he added.

But despite the shake, it was clear that the guests at the B&B still slept well during the night as they said they “all slept through the night at breakfast on Saturday morning”.

Read more: An earthquake was felt in South Wales as the midnight quake caused houses and walls to shake

Image: An image from the British Geological Survey showing how the earthquake was recorded in Wales

“terrifying experience”

Stevie Williams lives in Merthyr Tydfil and initially thought a lorry had entered the ‘front of the house’, adding that it was a ‘terrifying experience’.

“I think it was a little after midnight. My wife and I were watching TV in bed when there was a little rumble and then what she described as like a truck driving into the front of the house,” he said.

There was a knock on the front door, and I knew it was our house that had been bombed.

“I ran downstairs, I ran outside, and obviously there wasn’t a truck out there, and people were coming out into the street yelling ‘Did you hear that?'” Did you just feel that? And they were on their phones with friends and family and felt the same thing a few miles away, so I started to realize we had some kind of earthquake.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/what-the-hell-was-that-how-residents-responded-after-tremors-were-felt-in-south-wales-12819406 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos