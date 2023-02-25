Mysterious shaking was reported in San Diego County Friday morning





SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – From North County to Point Loma, San Diegans reacted on social media after a loud bang and mysterious shaking Friday morning. Dave Hossa felt like his parents’ home in Carmel Valley.

“There were two separate episodes with the windows shaking,” Hessa said. “The first was two sudden, violent tremors of maybe 10 seconds each. I said, ‘Oh my God, this feels like an earthquake. Mom and Dad, do you think it’s an earthquake? “

But the USGS did not report any earthquakes near San Diego on Friday, so some people think they heard explosions from military bases.

The Marine Corps base at Camp Pendleton told ABC 10News that it “cannot confirm the exact noise or vibration…but here at Camp Pendleton, we do routine live-fire exercises with high explosive munitions that can be heard at any time of the day.”

The rule also says weather conditions can amplify this noise. So, the exact cause of vibration and booms is unknown. But the National Weather Service says a cold, cloudy day like Friday creates ideal conditions for sounds like explosions to travel further than usual.

“So, cold temperatures are the number one difference right now,” said Alex Tardy, an NWS meteorologist. “What that means is that the air is dense. And when the air is dense, it can slow down the sound waves. Instead of the waves escaping into the atmosphere, it can trap them and keep them close to where we live.”

The strange phenomenon occurred during a rainy week.

“There’s a lot of moisture in the atmosphere, and that definitely affects sound transmission,” Tardy said. “Moisture allows it to travel further.”

Camp Pendleton did not say how long the explosions could last on the base, but military officials say they are part of routine training.

