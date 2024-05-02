May 1, 2024 – Protests on American campuses





About 16 people were arrested Wednesday evening after a pro-Palestinian protest on the University at Buffalo's North Campus, including students and “other individuals unaffiliated with the University at Buffalo,” the school said in a press release.

These people were arrested after being “informed of a dispersal order and failing to comply with that order for violating UB's picketing and assembly policy which prohibits nighttime encampments and gatherings.” indicates the press release.

“While many protesters peacefully left the area after being repeatedly informed by UB police that those remaining at the protest would be arrested if they did not disperse by dusk, unfortunately some people chose to ignore the requests of the UB police and were arrested.”

“A few individuals” attempted to resist their arrest and two police officers were attacked, the statement said.

In an earlier statement, the university said its chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine initially organized a march on North Campus on Wednesday.

About 50 people, including students and others unaffiliated with the university, continued to protest Wednesday evening, the university said.

Many left the scene after warnings from university police to disperse at dusk, but others were arrested outside Hochstetter Hall, the university said.

“While the decision to arrest individuals was made after multiple discussions, communications and warnings to protesters, UB Police prioritized the safety and security of the University community by enforcing and enforcing enforcing all applicable laws, SUNY rules and UB policies.”

The university said it recognizes and respects the right to protest, but stressed that nighttime gatherings and indoor and outdoor encampments are prohibited.

“The university recognizes and respects the First Amendment right to protest,” the statement announcing the arrests said. “However, members of the University community and visitors who wish to express their views through picketing and other forms of demonstration are permitted to do so peacefully but must not violate the provisions of the Rules for the maintenance of public order of the SUNY Board of Trustees and must adhere to the UBs picketing and assembly policy, including the prohibition of nighttime gatherings and indoor and outdoor encampments.

Five tents had already been placed on campus but were removed by protesters after being informed by university staff and police.

