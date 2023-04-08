Crashed in an earthquake, the 15th century crucifix is ​​restored in time for Easter





“A real miracle was accomplished, why? … the restorers were able to reconstruct the entire cross,” she said.

She noted that the artwork is “one of a kind” and that few paintings by Nicola de Ulis da Siena remain today.

She added, “Not having a work like the Cross of St. Eutizio would have been a great loss.”

An art restorer working on the Crucifixion of Sant’Etizio in the Vatican Museums Laboratory. Credit: Vatican Museums

She pointed to the images of swans depicted on top of the cross: “Here is the living and present body of Christ, which these swans symbolize.”

“Of course, the cross remains, among all symbols, the symbol par excellence, the most important sign that distinguishes our faith. It is not just something hanging from our necks or we are used to seeing it, it is the deepest sign of our faith,” she said.

Pizzamano helped curate the “Fragments of Hope” exhibition, which opened last month.

She said the Cross of Sant’Eutizio is a symbol of hope for the people of Umbria, who have suffered devastating earthquakes, the COVID-19 pandemic and personal hardships. “The hope is that Christ overcomes death and goes to Easter.”

A pre-October 2016 photograph of the Abbey of Sant’Eutizio showing where the crucifix once hung above the altar. Credit: Vatican Museums

The art historian said the Vatican Museums decided to ask the Archbishop of Spoleto Norcia to compose a prayer for the unveiling of the restored crucifix.

“It is a prayer that illustrates precisely the confidence, hope and joy of not only recovering a work of art of this color but also a symbol of hope for all people who have been badly affected by the earthquake,” said Pizzamanu.

She continued, “It’s even more relevant at this important time of Lent, which puts us on our Easter journey.” “It is something that restores great peace, great consolation in the hearts of people, not only to those who have worked physically [on the cross’s restoration] but [also] Of those who will soon be able to return to pray before this cross.

Hannah Brockhaus is the chief correspondent for the Catholic News Agency in Rome. She grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and earned a degree in English from Truman State University in Missouri.

