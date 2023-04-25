Indonesia urges caution after 7.1-magnitude earthquake





BANGKOK, April 25 (EFE). – Indonesian authorities on Tuesday urged residents of Sumatra, the country’s second most populated island, to be careful when returning home after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook the region in the early hours. of the day, triggering a tsunami warning which was later lifted.

Although no injuries were reported, strong tremors and subsequent aftershocks were felt throughout the cities of West Sumatra, causing hundreds of citizens to flee their homes and take shelter on higher ground, according to preliminary reports from the provincial disaster management agency.

The strongest earthquake was in the Mentawai Islands – closest to the epicenter – where people felt strong tremors for three to five seconds, causing panic as people rushed outside their homes.

The Indonesian Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said in a statement that the majority of residents in the area fled to safe places located on higher ground, as the quake occurred amid heavy rain and was followed by a power outage.

The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at about three o’clock in the morning, was in the sea near Sumatra at a depth of about 15 kilometers.

The authorities issued a tsunami warning, which was lifted two hours later.

Although there were no reports of deaths, injuries or significant material damage, the authorities urged residents to remain alert and raise their level of preparedness and vigilance regarding the possible consequences of the earthquake.

The BNPB also urged local residents to ensure that emergency escape routes are not obstructed by large objects such as safes, tables or refrigerators.

Indonesia is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​high seismic and volcanic activity, where about 7,000 earthquakes are recorded each year, most of them of medium intensity.

One of the deadliest disasters in Indonesia dates back to 2004, when a powerful earthquake north of the island of Sumatra triggered a tsunami that killed more than 226,000 people in about a dozen countries in the Indian Ocean. EFE

sh-nbo / that

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laprensalatina.com/indonesia-urges-caution-after-7-1-magnitude-earthquake/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos