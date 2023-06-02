Emergency Break: A Japanese vending machine that gives out free food in case of an earthquake





Egyptian author Mohamed Jawdat says at the Riyadh conference that good leadership begins with happiness

RIYADH: Authors Deepak Chopra and Mo Jawdat reveal their methods for successful leadership and embracing the future of artificial intelligence at a conference in Riyadh.

Chopra and Gawdat were among the many speakers at the annual Leadership Conference, which explored how managers must adapt in a rapidly changing world to build a sustainable future.

In an interview with Arab News, Jawdat, a former Google employee, said he ran his thriving company, One Billion Happy Foundation, with unconventional methods.

“You become a successful leader because you prioritize happiness,” he said. “We think leaders are concerned with controlling everything and everything. That’s not true at all. Leaders are, quite literally, ahead, chasing their vision and dreams, where others want to be behind.”

Jawdat said he founded his company seven years ago after the loss of his son, vowing to make a billion people happy. That mission began with his staff.

“We are always happy. The reason is that with that happiness, you can create that connection, and with that connection, you have more success, and you become a better leader,” Jawdat said.

He added, “You give your employees reasons to find joy in what they do, and you give them purpose in seeing you.”

Dealing with what life throws your way, Jawdat said, is all about making better choices about what we decide our stressors will be.

“Eighty percent of the things that break us down are not things that we necessarily need in our lives. We can be very effective at getting rid of things that don’t really require our attention,” he said.

“Everything from getting up in the morning to an alarm that’s too loud instead of a gentle one. Or maybe even going to bed a little earlier, so you don’t need an alarm.”

The conference held the signing of Chopra’s book “The Spirit of Leadership” and Jawdat’s second book, “Scary Smart: The Future of Artificial Intelligence and How You Can Save Our World”.

Jawdat said his work explored the need to commit to a “dynamic and fast-moving world with artificial intelligence.”

Explore how “accepting the fact that this is upon us…and then committing to becoming the best user of it”, will allow people to get “the best outcome for this situation”.

In a panel discussion, Chopra broke down the skills needed to be a successful leader: see and listen, emotional connectedness, awareness, action, empowerment, responsibility, and synchronicity.

Chopra, who has written 93 books, said that effective leadership in the workplace requires a shared vision, maximum functional diversity, and leveraging the strengths of team members.

“It’s good to have a time-bound goal; on the other hand, you have to be process-oriented in the present moment,” Chopra said. “In cognitive science, we call it consciousness. It is not in time, it is between every thought, breath, movement, perception, sensation, is that existence.”

Chopra is also a clinical professor of family medicine and public health at UCLA and founder of the Chopra Foundation.

The conference, themed “Creating a Sustainable and Resilient Global Economy: Convergence of Finance, Business and Technology,” was held at the King Abdullah Financial District.

