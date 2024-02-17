A 3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Falls City, Texas, on Friday





While you may think of earthquakes as a western problem for the United States, some of the largest earthquakes in US history have occurred in the east.

FALLS CITY, Texas – The area of ​​South Texas between San Antonio and Corpus Christi is the latest area to become a hotbed of seismic activity, with the most recent quake estimated at a magnitude of 3.9.

According to the US Geological Survey, the moderate earthquake occurred Friday evening near Falls City, Texas, and its epicenter was about five miles underground.

According to initial reports, the shaking was not felt by many Texans and was mostly isolated southeast of Interstate 35 outside of San Antonio.

The quake was the largest of at least 27 earthquakes detected by seismometers during February in South Texas. Many of the earthquakes had a magnitude of between 1.5 and 2.5 and did not cause any damage.

The USGS has previously noted that many of the earthquakes throughout the southern Plains were linked to human activities.

The agency said that hydraulic fracturing — the process of injecting water, sand or chemicals into the ground in order to break up rock to access oil and gas reserves — could trigger earthquakes and affect groundwater.

Earthquakes caused by oil fracking are known as “induced earthquakes” rather than “natural earthquakes” caused by plate tectonics.

Many of the more than two dozen earthquakes occurred in an area designated as the Eagle Ford Shale.

The hydrocarbon-producing geological formation extends from the Mexican border to near Waco and is important for gas and oil production.

An earthquake swarm shakes the Oklahoma City metro

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the Eagle Ford area produces more than 1.1 million barrels of oil and 7.4 million cubic feet of gas per day.

The USGS has not directly linked the recent quake swarm to human activities, but the agency will likely examine the data in consultation with experts in Texas to determine whether the shaking is caused by hydraulic fracturing or is the result of plate tectonics.

