CDC announces strict restrictions on dogs traveling to the US





Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced New restrictions on Wednesday traveling dog Some say this will make it harder for families to return to the U.S. with their pets or adopt them overseas. The new regulation, which goes into effect on August 1, bans all dogs under 6 months of age from entering the United States, with dogs older than 6 months of age considered to be at high risk for rabies. You will need to provide proof that you are not staying in the country. Without evidence, the dog may be quarantined. Dogs also need to be microchipped. The CDC said in a press release Wednesday that the increased restrictions are aimed at “protecting the health and safety of people and animals by ensuring that dogs arriving in the United States are healthy and do not pose a risk to communities.” He said there was. The United States eliminated rabies in 2007, but the new rules are aimed at preventing the reintroduction of the viral disease, which is transmitted through bites.The agency identified 131 people. Country As of August 2023, the risk of rabies is highest. The CDC also said it has seen “recent challenges with international dog imports,” including falsified documents and dogs being kept in unsafe conditions. Traveling with pets can be difficult.Download these useful apps But in a press release on Wednesday, the Humane Society Legislative Fund said the regulation would not help families or people trying to rescue pets from legal organizations abroad because proving a dog's whereabouts is “particularly difficult.” There are also opinions that it will have a negative impact.” “The number of dogs that will be able to find loving homes in the United States will continue to decline,” the release states. “CDC's job is to maintain public health, but these new requirements could unnecessarily delay Americans, including government employees and military families, from returning to the United States with their pets. , the process causes great suffering and family separation,” Tracy said. Letterman, vice president of federal affairs at the Humane Society Legislative Fund, said in a statement in a release. Airlines may also struggle with new restrictions. The Humane Society Legislative Fund says, “Airlines are left to their own discretion whether to enforce these rules, and if an airline makes a mistake, it is up to the airline to decide whether to export the dog to the dog's country of origin.'' It will be left to the company's discretion.” “To avoid confusion or difficulty, some airlines may not allow their customers to enter the United States with their dogs.” Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. Please contact [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2024/05/09/cdc-new-restrictions-dogs-united-states/73621636007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos