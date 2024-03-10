Mayor Willow compares the closing of Notre Dame College to an “earthquake” in the city; She hopes another college will be interested in the property





SOUTH EULIDS, Ohio – Mayor Georgine Willow said she had a hard time thinking about South Euclid without the College of Notre Dame. But if she has her way, she would like to see the campus remain home to an institute of higher learning.

The South Green Road school, which has been in South Euclid since it moved from Cleveland and began offering classes in 1928, will close after the current spring semester, the College of Notre Dame Board of Trustees announced Feb. 29.

In making the announcement, the board listed the reasons for the closure, 102 years after the college was founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame, as “challenges related to declining enrollment, shrinking college-age student populations, rising costs and significant debt.”

A week after the announcement, Willow was asked about her thoughts and responded via email at cleveland.com: “I've asked myself over and over again: What is South Euclid without Notre Dame?” The city has had this exceptional institution as a neighbor for 100 years. The history and memories we share are “one,” and the loss is in some ways unbearable.

“It is unique for the Inner Ring community to be home to such a forward-thinking college of higher education. A place where women were able to pursue their dreams at a time when society thought they were the best at home.

Describing NDC, Willow described it as “a place where working women and stay-at-home mothers can go to college on the weekend, graduate, compete in the workplace and improve themselves. A place that puts students first and works with each of them to learn their potential and not be stopped because of how others label them.” .

“A place that welcomes first-generation students to graduate with a college degree, advance themselves in a world they were not born into, and, most importantly, set the standard for a “diverse” campus and workforce! Notre Dame is truly changing the world one student at a time.

Putting the conclusion in perspective regarding its impact on her and the city, Willow said, “I'm now spending my 21st year as mayor and have seen many ups and downs: the national foreclosure crisis, the national recession, (formerly Ohio) Gov. (John) Kasich destroying the… Our local government, Ohio has become a non-growth state due to a growing workforce, and the COVID pandemic.

“Losing our beloved Notre Dame College is like an earthquake – the diameter rings will be far reaching. Our small businesses depend on students, along with our local grocery stores, restaurants, etc. As Mayor, I now wonder about the image we all resonate with, the 'tower' in the building Administrative, the lighthouse that welcomes visitors in South Euclid and overlooks the neighborhoods par excellence.

“So I have to ask myself, what now? First of all, at this time, I only know what came out the day of the announcement. I know the Notre Dame Board's first priority is students, faculty and staff. Only what's right is right.”

When asked what she would like to see at the NDC facility, Willow said, “What do I envision? A continuing higher education institution. The idea that has been floated to allow Cleveland State University (the university) to move forward on East Campus (would be) a much-needed institution.”

“There are a lot of people who haven't had the opportunity to finish their studies. What better place than our own CSU (campus)? Plus, they don't have a football team (like the University of) Akron, (the University of) Toledo, and Bowling Green (public university), or Youngstown (public university).The Notre Dame campus includes a recently built football stadium.

“We all know that Northeast Ohio is a place where sports and education come together, (and) we are competitors on and off the field in so many ways.

“South Euclid is located just down the road from University Circle, where doctors, nurses, technology jobs and teachers are needed. It is a safe, adequately sized campus for all programs and degrees. In a state where we struggle to keep our young people, Notre Dame has worked hard to keep its graduates here locally.

“I know we have four employees here (working for the city of) South Euclid — in the Finance (and) Parks and Recreation departments, and in our police department. This department will work with the Notre Dame Board of Directors to ensure the best use of the property, because their legacy deserves it and so does our residents and our businesses.” .

The NDC property is in an R-75 zone, which allows single-family residential housing with 75-foot-wide frontages, Planning and Development Director Michael Love said.

“In residential areas, educational institutions are considered a conditional use,” Love said, meaning (future plans will require) (South Euclid) Planning Commission review and City Council approval. So Notre Dame is (now) allowed to be there under conditional use.

“If it becomes another educational institution (if there is another college operating there), it will have to go through the conditional use process and get approved,” he said. “If it becomes another type of institutional use, like health care use, or any other type of institutional use, then that's a conditional use as well.”

Including the adjacent former Regina High School campus, which NDC purchased in 2011, the site is 45 acres. The property's most distinctive feature is the Administration Building, listed on the National Register of Historic Place.

If a developer wanted to renovate and create residential units within the administration building, or townhomes on the property, they would likely have to force the city to rezone the campus, Love said.

“All I can say is that we hope to work in partnership with the Notre Dame College board and administration to see what the end result of the property will be,” Love said. “I think everyone agrees that this is what we would like to do, but there have not been any discussions at this point about exactly what that process would look like.”

The Keller Center on campus has facilities such as a swimming pool and basketball court. Love again said the city has not yet held talks with NDC officials about what might happen to those facilities.

Read more from Messenger of the Sun.

