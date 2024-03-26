The Justice and Development Party municipality distributes earthquake aid as election gifts





Blankets donated by Iraqi Turkmen for victims of the two powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey last year are now being distributed as an election gift by an AKP-run municipality in southeastern Turkey, Birgun daily reported.

The Gaziantep municipality is distributing the blankets, with its logo plastered on the packages, days before local elections scheduled for Sunday.

There is also a note attached to the blankets that says: “Aid from the Turkmen National Movement for earthquake victims.”

Gaziantep was one of 11 provinces affected by the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes that struck southern and southeastern Turkey on February 6, 2023, claiming more than 53,000 lives and causing massive destruction.

The municipality of Gaziantep was criticized for keeping blankets in warehouses for 13 months and not distributing them to earthquake victims who had to adapt to the harsh weather in the aftermath of the quakes.

A Gaziantep resident, who spoke to Bergun on condition of anonymity, wondered why the municipality did not deliver blankets to people when they were shivering from the cold and waiting for the elections to distribute them as gifts to get people's votes.

Ugur Kalkan, a local politician from the main opposition Republican People's Party in Gaziantep, told Birgun that the municipality is handing out earthquake donations during the campaign to attract voters in local elections.

“They are so reckless that they did not take the time to remove the ‘Earthquake Donation’ notes on the blankets, and they even put the logo of Gaziantep Municipality on the packages. We now understand why our people had to endure so much due to the lack of basic necessities,” Kalkan said.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Gaziantep issued a statement responding to these accusations after pictures of aid packages were circulated on social media. The city denied accusations of providing blankets as election gifts, but refused to explain why the municipal logo was placed on the packages.

The AKP government has been criticized for what many said was its weak response to the earthquakes and its failure to provide food, sanitation and adequate housing for earthquake victims. There were also allegations of mismanagement of donations for earthquake victims that poured into Turkey from all over the world.

