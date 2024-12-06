Officials say the California tsunami warning triggered by the quake was not a false alarm





Titus lives across from Ferndale's commercial district, and visited many of its stores shortly after the earthquake. She said there did not appear to be any buildings with window or structural damage, but cans were rolling across the floor of the grocery store on Main Street, and glass behind the bar at a local bar was shattered.

Across the street, at the local cemetery, some headstones have been removed or repositioned.

“Just remove the shelves, in our house there is a mess, a lot of broken glass,” Titus said. “We're very good at making sure there's no heavy stuff on top, but it's still fully loaded and the cabinets are open.”

In Fortuna, about 50 miles from the epicenter, Ray's Food Place sustained minor damage that closed the grocery store for a few hours. Store manager Brandon Giordano estimated that other store employees stole about $30,000 worth of merchandise, including smashed bottles of salad dressing, cans of tomato sauce and jars of pickles.

A 1,320-foot-long concrete arch bridge spanning the Eel River near Fortuna in Humboldt County was damaged and closed Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area early in the morning. (Courtesy Caltrans District 1)

He said the impact was not as bad as the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked the city in December 2022 and the aftershock on New Year's Day in 2023.

“We will only have to close temporarily to clear up some of the chaos,” he told KQED. “We're hoping to be open to the public in about half an hour. Overall, it's not as bad, but it's definitely scary.”

Gary Goad, a city building official conducting inspections in Fortuna after the tremor subsided, said most of the buildings he visited appeared to have suffered less damage than in recent quakes. There was some damage to personal items and sheetrock, but he didn't see anything serious.

“We got really lucky,” he said. “It's really moved here, but most of the things we normally see damage happening here haven't happened.”

About 10 miles south in Rio Dell, City Manager Kyle Knopp said there was similar minor damage, though one middle school campus suffered a gas leak that sent students home. The leak at Monument Middle School is now closed.

Power was also out in most parts of the city, and a major crack occurred in the road connecting Rio del to Fortuna and Ferndale.

“We are working on it, but the road is still clear at this time and there is no rain in the forecast,” Knopp told KQED. If rain gets into the crack, it can cause more problems.

He thanked Jawad again because the damage seemed minimal.

“December becomes earthquake season here, unfortunately,” Knoop said. “Hopefully, with the mathematical probabilities of it, December will give a break for the next three or four decades, but we'll find out.”

KQED's Kevin Stark, Erin Baldassari, Dan Brekke, Gilary Zada ​​and Suki Lewis contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kqed.org/news/12016827/pair-of-large-earthquakes-rattle-northern-california-and-trigger-tsunami-warning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos