The massacre of donkeys in China’s black market is destroying Kenya’s nomadic community
In Kenya now and the nomadic communities in the poorest regions have been the victims of Chinese hunger: donkey meat is a delicacy in China and is used in its medicines. Donkey theft is becoming more and more attractive to criminal groups as they get large amounts of meat and skins. For the natives, donkeys are an essential means of transportation, so they are fighting against thieves. .
