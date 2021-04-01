The return of the University of the United Kingdom from stealing the Bronze Benin puts pressure on other institutions





Aberdeen University XIX. It has become the first British organization to announce that it now intends to return stolen objects from a part of Nigeria at the turn of the century.

The decision to return a thousand bronze to Benin could lead to a wave of home plates and sculptures being stolen. The UK government has stressed that the works of art discussed by the institutions should be "preserved and explained", but the university's decision is putting pressure on Benin's 900 bronze British Museum. We were in Aberdeen to see the first bronzes from a returning museum.



