Trump’s statements in the old lawsuit could happen in future cases





Donald Trump once said he calculated his net worth "to some extent" based on his "feelings," and put in "the best turnaround" of some assets. "I think everyone" is overestimating the value of their properties. "Who doesn't?" Did it inflate values? "Not beyond reason," Trump said, noting that he gave his "opinion" to a key associate and "ultimately" let that person make the decision, according to an exchange in a 2007 appearance. The exchange takes on a new meaning this spring as Manhattan prosecutors are investigating whether Trump's "best tour" was common in local real estate circles or whether he crossed the border into illegal activities. The answer could determine whether Trump ends up facing criminal charges. The public record already makes it very clear how Trump ran the Trump organization. A review of CNN's affidavits, interviews with former employees, and published accounts show that Trump has repeatedly tried to shift responsibility for his valuation decisions to his chief financial officer. At the same time, documents and deposits reveal that although Trump claimed to have left these valuation decisions in the hands of someone else, he was also involved in running his business.



