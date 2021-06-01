Earthquake information: Mag average. 3.9 earthquake – the city of Petringa, 8 kilometers southwest of Sisak, Sisak Moslavina, Croatia, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 03:07 (GMT)





Petringa (2.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] Moderate vibration (MMI V): This was a 4.0 as published by GFZ One user found this interesting. (Reported with our app) Sisak (5.5 miles northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) (reported by our app) in Tringa (3.4 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Strong shaking (MMI VI) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds (reported through our app) Šatornja (24.9 km WSW from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5s (reported with our app)

88.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 1-2 sec

9.9 km northeast or epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Single side vibration / 2-5 sec

Gracani / MMI II / Single Side Vibration / 1-2seconds: I heard it more than I felt. The house creaks like someone opening solid doors.

Zagreb / ​​Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (side) / Very short

Zagreb / ​​MMI II / Single side vibration / 1-2sec

Glina / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Vertical and Horizontal Swing / 5-10 sec

45.9 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

SISAK / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / 1-2sec: Short hard shock and short muffled sound approx 1-2sec

Btringa / Strong Vibration (MMI VI) / Vibration and Roll / 2-5 sec

9.6 km northeast from the epicenter [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / Rattling, shaking / 10-15 seconds

Houses (30.9 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / rumble, shake / 1-2 seconds (reported through our app)

Sisak Croatia (7.2 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 15-20 sec

Zagreb / ​​Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 1-2sec: 2 short vibration, 3-4sec interval, lasting 2sec.

Petringa (2.4 miles northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds (reported through our app)

Bizeljsko / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds

9.8 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single lateral vibration / 2-5 seconds (reported through our app) 51.4 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

Sisak / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds

Jazfenic / Mild tremor (MMI IV) / 2-5s: hair “shocked”

Sisak (10.4 km northeast from the epicenter) [Map] / Light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Petringa, Croatia / MMI (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (side) / 10-15 seconds: There was a vibration first then a horizontal swing.

Zagreb / ​​Lean (MMI IV) / Horizontal (Side) Swing / 1-2 sec

VELIKA GORICA / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Side vibration / 1-2sec

Petringa (3.1 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) (reported with our app)

Patringa / Moderate Vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 sec

10 km northeast from the epicenter [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI) (reported through our app)

Sisak -Galdovo / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5s: I am awake due to a very strong vibration. Deep voice.

8.2 km northeast from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Vertical swing (up and down) / 2-5 seconds: horror, will it stop anymore

9.7 km northeast from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 20-30 sec

ZAGREB / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, vibration / very short

GLINA / Light Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds

3.4 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Strong vibration (MMI VI) / rumble, shake / 2-5 seconds (reported through our app)

SISAC / Moderate Vibration (MMI V)

50.2 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 2-5s (reported through our app)

SISAC / Strong Shake (MMI VI)

2.4 km southeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) (reported with our app) Petrinja (2.5 km northwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Vibration and rolling / 5-10 seconds (reported with our app)

Petringa / Soft Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 5-10 sec

28.6 km from the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI V) / Horizontal oscillation (Side) / 2-5 sec

Bringa / MMI (MMI V) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 1-2sec

Btringa / Soft Vibration (MMI IV) / Vibration and Roll / 2-5 sec

Velika Bona / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Vertical and Horizontal Swing / 1-2 sec

Sisak (9.9 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 5-10 seconds (reported through our app) 9.7 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) (reported through our app) at 19 km from the epicenter [Map] / Light vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds (reported through our app)

SISAC / Moderate Vibration (MMI V)

0.9 km west of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) (reported through our app) 3.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds (reported through our app) 5.2 km ENE for epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / rumble, shake / 1-2 seconds (reported through our app)





