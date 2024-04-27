Priyanka Chopra Says She Was Rejected From Films Because Someone's Girlfriend Was Cast: It's Hard | Bollywood News





Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra recently shared her experiences facing rejection in the film industry. She recounted instances where she was rejected for roles, citing one occasion where she lost an opportunity simply because “someone's girlfriend” was cast over her. On the Read The Room podcast, Priyanka said dealing with rejections wasn't easy. She said, it's hard. Especially in a job based on validation. Whether it's how many people come to see your film, what your director thinks of your performance, or what your casting agent thinks, it's all subjective. She continued: I have seen so much rejection in the film industry for many reasons. Whether I wasn't right for the role, whether it was favoritism, or whether someone's girlfriend was cast, there are so many reasons why this happened. I made peace a long time ago. It's real. We can all say I'm better than that, I'm confident.” That's not true. You have to allow yourself to feel rejection. It's like grieving. I'm someone who does. I'll move on. I'll put it aside. A long time ago, I accepted rejection at work. ALSO READ | The Great Indian Kapil Show: audience decline pushes Kapil Sharmas' big return to Netflix down in global rankings Earlier, in an interview with Simi Garewal, Priyanka had shared that no one in Bollywood wanted to work with her. She described a feeling of brokenness and spoke of a phase of complete rejection for about a year and a half, starting at age 18. She said: The first few years were really bad, because I didn't trust anyone to know which movie was good, which movie not to make. I had a phase where none of my films were getting off the ground and I was wondering what I was doing here, and I was about to go back to college. In 2023, while chatting with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka said she had been pushed into a corner in Bollywood. She said, “I was stuck in the industry (Bollywood). People didn't choose me, I had problems with people, I'm not good at playing this game, so I was kind of tired of politics and I said I had need a break. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

