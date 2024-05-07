Andriysan Horowitz's David Urevich says Google is a 'great example' of BS's work





The idea that big tech companies overhire to secure talent for future projects and keep them out of the hands of rivals is not new.

Last year, individuals told Fortune magazine that they had been discovered. He was hired by an IT company for a six-figure salary and was expected to do nothing except complete occasional 10-minute tasks. Some recruiters spent weekdays practicing scuba diving, while managers scolded candidates who asked too many questions, according to people Fortune spoke to.

It also appears that some companies maintain bloated headcounts with people who don't actually contribute to the company's progress. In fact, in some cases, their presence actually impedes innovation.

David Urevich, general partner at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, said many people at large companies work in background-based jobs.

Google is a great example of such a company, he told Emily Sundberg's Feed Me Substack newsletter.

Anyone who works in a white-collar company with 10,000 or more employees knows that many employees could be laid off tomorrow and the company wouldn't really feel the difference, just take part in things. He began by saying that he knew things might improve if there were fewer people. It is a partner of the giant VC, also known as a16z, and has backed Airbnb, Facebook, Instagram, Roblox, and more.

Another problem with BS's work is that it undermines shareholder interests, he explained. “Not only are these people useless (and we are led to believe that useless work is actually unimportant), they are also taking money out of the retirement plans of the remaining employees. '.

Google is a great example of this. Google's White Collar He went on to say that it's not crazy to believe that half of his staff probably aren't doing any actual work. For more than a decade, the company has spent billions of dollars a year on projects that don't do anything, all of which could have been returned to shareholders with retirement accounts. So when BS jobs exist, real people actually lose out.

Google did not immediately respond to Fortune's request for comment.

goggle project

Google may be different. In December, the Alphabet-owned company integrated its quickly released Bard chatbot into a new service called Gemini, an AI model trained to behave like a human. The rollout will happen in stages, with less sophisticated versions of Gemini called Nano and Pro soon being built into Google's AI-powered chatbot Bard and its Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.

Gemini's upcoming launch is also not going smoothly. Her AI image tool sparked controversy and ridicule as it created misleading images about the race of historical figures.

But the team at Google has also had some wins. In January, DeepMind products were able to solve a difficult geometry proof used to test high school students at the International Mathematics Olympiad. Meanwhile, Gemini's use within Google's most important search engine continues.

Mr. Ulevich, who heads Andreessen Horowitz's American Dynamism practice, is unimpressed with some of Google's projectors and recognizes its shortfall given the funds allocated, but Wall Street certainly He doesn't seem to care. Shares of Google's parent company Alphabet are up about 22% year-to-date, and 57% over the past 12 months at the time of writing.

Andreessen Horowitz did not immediately respond to Fortune's request for comment, but Urevich told Business Insider:

Return to making

One of the fallout from Urevich BS's employment concerns is that America is increasingly lacking the skills needed to manufacture products and components for the future of its industry.

Instead, we are outsourcing much of their work overseas, to a country with which we have increasingly less friendly relations (China), simply because we don't want those jobs. That's partly because it makes people think, he added.

But while this dependence on economic rivals could lead to serious problems that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon also worries about, there is also an opportunity for startups to fill the gap. Mr. Ulevich added.

So, as students increasingly turn to tools and trades for fulfilling careers, enrollment at vocational community colleges increased by 16% last year, and the National Student Clearinghouse tracks this data. It may be welcome news that this is the highest level since it started in 2018.

In fact, data reveals a 23% increase in construction trades students in 2023 compared to 2022, and a 7% increase in HVAC and vehicle maintenance and repair programs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/05/07/andreessen-horowitz-partner-david-ulevitch-google-bs-jobs-white-collar-staff-no-real-work/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos