Keydets placed first after day one at the SoCon Championships





SoCon Day 1 Field Results | SoCon Day 1 Tracking Results BIRMINGHAM, Ala. The VMI men's track and field team is off to an incredible start to the 2024 Southern Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships as the Keydets sit in first place after the first of two days of competition at Samford's Shauna Yelton Field in Birmingham, Alabama. VMI is currently in first place with 56 team points, while Furman is in second place with 48 points. Western Carolina and Samford are in third place with 42 points each. Individual champions and All-SoCon honors *Senior Keyandre Midgett won the individual title in the long jump by finishing first with a distance of 7.36 meters (24' 1.75″), earning All-SoCon honors

*Senior for the second year in a row Andrew Granger took the hammer throw crown at 56.03 m (183' 10″) for All-SoCon honors

*Freshmen Cameron Thomas won the individual pole vault title with a first-place clearance of 4.95 meters (16' 2.75″) for All-SoCon recognition

* Charles Man earned All-SoCon honors in the long jump by finishing on the podium in second place at 7.18 meters, or 23' 6.75″.

*also participates in the decathlon, Isaiah Blount took a break from multis to compete in the pole vault, earning All-SoCon honors with a third-place finish of 4.65 m, or 15' 3″.

* Freshman pitcher Rafe Clendenin earned All-SoCon honors in the hammer alongside Granger by placing third overall at 50.32 m, or 165' 1″, a new personal best distance Excellent performance *Freshmen Zachary Denton placed fourth in the long jump at 6.84 meters (22' 5.25″), narrowly missing All-SoCon honors

*Senior Niek Bruin qualified for the 400 meters final by finishing first overall in the preliminaries in 47.85 seconds

*Blount is currently third in the decathlon with 3,504 points after five events. He came first in the shot put with a PR distance of 12.87 meters, or 42' 2.75.”

*Senior Patrick Kiernan placed eighth in the 10,000 meters with a time of 33:49.45 and earned a team point

* Ben Hagerik placed eighth in the preliminaries of the 800 meters in 1:54.66, missing the qualifying round by one runner

*Freshmen Jacob Garnett took fifth place in the preliminaries of the 200 meters in 21.28 to qualify for the final, while Niek Bruin also qualified with a ninth place in a time of 21.68.

* Andreas Hirneisen came ninth in the steep chase in 10:17.94 and was chased by Colin Crenshaw in 10th place in 11:39.82 Upwards Next one The SoCon Championships resume Tuesday with the continuation of the decathlon at 11 a.m. and the heptathlon at 11:15 a.m. Day two will air on ESPN+ beginning at 4:00 PM EDT. Day 1 Team Ranking

1 VMI 56 points 2 Furman 48 points

3 W. Carolina 42 points

3 Samford 42 points

5 ETSU 16 points

6 The Citadel 15 points

7 UNCG 6 points

8 Wofford 3 points VMI director of athletics Zack Scott “It's been a long and tough battle for our VMI Men's Track and Field team. The first scoring event for the Keydets was the hammer throw as Southern Conference champions Andrew Granger topped the podium for the second year in a row. He was followed by freshmen Rafe Clendenin PR roll for third place. After that, our men kept fighting: Thomas Cameron took first place on pole and was third just behind Isaiah Blount . “ Keyandre Midgett was long jump champion Charles Man close behind in second place. Freshman Zachary Denton took fourth place until the final event of the evening, the 10,000 meters, when the walk-on took place Patrick Kiernan finished 8th and scored a team point. “There are no words that can say how hard and what it took for our guys to focus and get it done. Strong in first place on day one of two with final exams awaiting their return to the 'I on Wednesday ' “. It's just another week as a cadet-athlete at VMI. Day two starts with Isaiah Blount at the Decathlon discus throwing and Rafe Clendenin in the shot put.” Day 1 champions

Men: hammer throw Andrew Granger VMI (56.03 meters); long jump Keyandre Midgett VMI (7.36 meters); pole vaulting Cameron Thomas VMI (4.95 meters); javelinKyle Kaufelds, Samford (62.40 metres); Steeplechase of 3,000 metersCameron Ponder, Furman (8:52.32); 10,000 meter runOwen Shifflett (30:57.53). Women: hammer throw Hannah Daffin, Samford (51.50 meters); long jumpEllison Chadwick (5.90 meters); pole vaultingDiana Romero-Barba, ETSU (3.70 meters); javelinAli Ruffin, The Citadel (47.44 meters); Steeplechase of 3,000 metersNicole Matysik, Furman (10:40.45); 10,000 meter runLillian Feingold, Furman (36:55.66). Men's first year day 1

Men's hammer throw Brent Bell, ETSU

Rafe Clendenin VMI Austin Ramires, Western Carolina Men's long jump

Zachary Denton VMI David Dorbin, Western Carolina

Jordanian Chestnut, The Citadel Men's pole vault

Cameron Thomas VMI Jack Scott, The Citadel Men's spear Kyle Kaufelds, Samford

Michael Kolen, Samford

Arthur Parham, The Citadel Men's 3,000 meter steeplechase Colton Kempney, Furman

Lawson Mecom, Western Carolina

William Murray, Samford Men's 10,000 meter run Owen Shifflett, Furman Ladies first year day 1

Women's hammer throw Hailee Jackson-Morgan, Western Carolina

Tyla Nicholson, ETSU Women's long jump Ellison Chadwick, Samford

Heidi Hudson, Western Carolina

Eliza Ruch, ETSU Women's pole vault Antonina Tereshenko, Samford

Libby Jackson, Samford

Bella Hilleary, Western Carolina Women's spear Jasmine Hampton, Samford

Heidi Hudson, Western Carolina Women's 3,000 meter steeplechase Peyton Skoglund, Western Carolina 10,000 meter run Lillian Feingold, Furman

Katherin Hopkins, Western Carolina —————————————— —– —————————————- ——- Tuesday VMI Men's Athletics Line-up Tue, 2:15 pm Men's high jump open:

Larvie, Christian Tue, 2:15 pm Men's shot put open:

Clendenin, Rafe Tue, 3 p.m Men's open triple jump:

Man, Karel

Midgett, Keyandre Tuesday 4:00 PM 4 x 100 meter relay men, open:

(Man, McBride, Midgett, Garnett, Wilks, Brown) Tuesday, 4:20 p.m Men's 1,500 m open run:

Lowry, Patrick Tue, 4:30 p.m Men's discus throw open:

Blunt, Isaiah

Clendenin, Rafe

Granger, Andrew Tuesday, 4:40 p.m Men's 110m hurdles, open:

McBride, Liam

Topos, Xander Tuesday, 6 p.m 400m hurdles men, open:

Topos, Xander Tuesday, 6:40 p.m Men's 5,000 m open run:

Schacht, Kevin Tue, 7:25 pm 4 x 400 meter relay men, open:

(Edwards, Brown, Wilks, Topos, Garnett, Blount, Hagerich)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vmikeydets.com/news/2024/5/7/mens-track-and-field-keydets-in-first-after-day-one-at-socon-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos