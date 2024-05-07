Hollywood misses out on $49.4 billion windfall by not boosting projects with Black Americans







by Jeffrey McKinney A new report suggests that Hollywood could benefit from reducing current disparities and thus grow economically. New analysis suggests Hollywood has sacrificed $49.4 billion for about a decade by not involving the black American community more in industrial projects. According to a new report from Creative Investment Research, the math measures what Tinseltown is giving up by undervaluing projects aimed at diverse audiences. The findings also suggest that the film industry is losing $15.3 billion annually by not partnering more with Black filmmakers, studios and their audiences. The findings come after consulting firm McKinsey & Co. recently reported that Hollywood is losing $30 billion a year by failing to align with Black, Latinx and Asian-American/Pacific Islander communities in various ways. He said $10 billion a year could be made by ending black inequality alone. William Michael Cunningham, economist and owner of Creative Investment Research, said BLACK BUSINESS His firm's report suggests that Hollywood's economic performance is intrinsically linked to its ability to diversify and include more representative content and creators. “By addressing current disparities, the industry not only stands to gain economically, but also secures a more sustainable and innovative future. » Cunningham says his firm's analysis broke down several identified areas to quantify the revenue impact of increased diversity in Hollywood. They include audience expansion, global market reach, ancillary products, risk mitigation, longevity and loyalty, and brand equity enhancement. He proclaims that the greatest impact could come from mitigating risk through diversity. Cunningham pointed out that the industry could benefit substantially by avoiding box office failures through more consistent audience engagement with diverse content. “A conservative estimate of a 10% reduction in failure losses would equate to $2 billion in cost savings per year, or $20 billion over a decade. » Cunningham shared that more substantial social impact and brand value could be a game-changer. He predicted that increasing stock values, attracting top talent and striking more favorable deals could help increase the valuation of major studios by $6 billion. He says this is based on the current market capitalization of these studios, which is around $200 billion. He is also optimistic about the prospects for global market penetration. Films with diverse casts and culturally resonant stories, like “Black Panther,” have shown the ability to significantly increase box office revenue. Assuming various films capture an additional 2% of the global box office market, or about $42 billion in pre-pandemic years, that could mean an additional $840 million per year. With a sustained effort over 10 years, this could bring in around $8.4 billion. Additionally, he claims that increased audience engagement and increased consumer spending on ancillary products across the U.S. merchandising and entertainment markets could generate $6 billion in revenue. Another area Cunningham cites is the longevity and loyalty of diverse content. He projected that syndication, reruns and streaming rights can add significantly to a film's lifetime earnings. If diverse content extends the average revenue-generating lifespan by just 20% and considering that the U.S. film and television industry's revenues from these sources are approximately $25 billion per year, this could generate an additional $5 billion over a decade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.blackenterprise.com/hollywood-missing-49-4b-windfall-not-boosting-projects-blacks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos