



In an exclusive interview with BBC Newsnight, Bridget Riley-XX and XXI. One of the most significant artists of the century, he explores his career, inspiration and mistakes.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Newsnight, Bridget Riley, one of the UK’s most famous artists, told Kirsty Wark: “I have held the mirror of human nature and honestly denounced it.” Describing how she has helped understand art and the world, Riley says the artists have been “witnesses” to society’s “changing circumstances and events, horrors and miracles.” XX and XXI. As one of the most significant artists of the century, 90-year-old Riley says her work has “hope” for contributions to “order, stability and the joy of living”. READ MORE: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-57332625

