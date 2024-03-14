Increased government funding for road maintenance in Leicester





TWO of Leicesters busiest roads will benefit from major investment in repairs and resurfacing thanks to extra government funding. The city council has been given an extra £830,000 from the Northern Government Network fund to spend over 2023/24 and 2024/25. Network North is an £8.3 billion funding commitment from the Department for Transport, made possible by reallocated HS2 funding, that will drive motorway maintenance across England over the next 11 years. Leicester is set to receive over £24m in funding to maintain the North Network between now and 2033/34. Initially, an additional £830,000 of local funding will be invested in re-opening more than 25,000m2 of road surface on two of the city's busiest arterial roads and most important bus corridors, the A5460 Narborough Road and the A607 Melton Road. On Narborough Road, the planned works will see the stretch of road between Winchester Avenue and Dumbleton Avenue completely resurfaced, to address cracks, gouges and general wear and tear. Similar major maintenance will be carried out on Melton Road, between Loughborough Road and Marfitt Street, which will also be completely resurfaced. The new funding is on top of the more than £7m of government grants already allocated to Leicester for highway maintenance and pothole repairs in 2023/24 and 24/25, which will support schemes on more than 60 roads. The city's deputy mayor Cllr Adam Clarke, who leads for climate, economy and culture, said: It is good that Leicester has been given extra funding for investment in road maintenance over the coming months, especially given the most pressing challenges funding issues currently facing local government. This means we can carry out major work to ensure that two other key parts of the city's road network are in good condition to be used safely for many years to come. Narborough Road and Melton Road are important and well-used arterial roads, vital bus corridors and key gateways to the city. This major maintenance will result in benefits for all who use them, whether by bike, bus or car. Martin Fletcher, Leicester City Council's director of highways, added: This extra funding could not have come soon enough. Narborough Road and Melton Road are both roads we receive regular local enquiries. This new money will provide an opportunity to make a real difference to these important roads with major resurfacing works over the coming months. This additional funding is on top of the existing grants we receive each year from the Government for road maintenance, all of which are invested in a worldwide highway maintenance programme, including planned work and emergency repairs as they arise. Although details are still to be confirmed, work on Narborough Road is expected to be carried out during the school holidays this summer, with a start date for the Melton Road scheme yet to be determined. Full details will be released soon.

