CDC investigates new delta variants in Mesa County





Grand Junction, Colorado (KJCT)-CDC began investigating the rapidly spreading delta variants of Mesa County and throughout Colorado last month. State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Harley helped investigate the Mesa County Public Health Service earlier this week. We are waiting for the results of the CDC survey. The delta variant originally identified in India is still very new, so little is known about it. The CDC team arrived in Mesa County this week to investigate the “methods and reasons” behind the rapid spread in western Colorado. Mesa County identified the first case of the delta variant in early May and is ranked number one in the most confirmed case of the delta variant across Colorado. “As of today, we have seen 314 cases of delta mutants here in Mesa County,” said Heidi Drago, Mesa County Public Health Epidemiology Program Manager. “The peak week of activity so far was the last week of May, with 75 cases reported during that week. We know that activity is increasing, so we are currently in this delta in the county. Variant infections are common. “ According to Mesa County Public Health, there are probably very many delta-type hospitalizations in our community. The mutant is more contagious than the original COVID-19 mutant and has been shown to cause more severe symptoms. “There’s a lot of activity here in Mesa County due to the delta variant,” says Dragoo. “We are, in fact, the most active delta variant county in Colorado. El Paso is just behind us. Colorado as a state also has the second highest delta variant activity after Missouri. So, we know that our state’s activities are driven primarily by the activities found here in Mesa. “ According to a new study conducted in Scotland, the Pfizer vaccine is about 79% effective against delta mutants. The Pfizer vaccine is widely known to be 95% effective against the original strain. “A new study from Scotland found that comparing the Delta variant with the original COVID-19 variant, the Delta variant nearly doubled the risk of hospitalization,” said Stephanie Bush, Mesa County Public Health Communications Coordinator. Stated. “That’s why we’re seeing because we know that permeable or delta variants are over 50% contagious. It’s in our community and is spreading rapidly. . “ According to the Mesa County Public Health Service, only 40% of Mesa County residents are fully vaccinated. Epidemiological experts believe that the possible cause behind the surge in our county is the combination of low immunization rates in combination with highly contagious mutants. According to the CDC, about 90% of people admitted to COVID-19 in Colorado are unvaccinated. “One of the things we know about delta variants is that they have more symptoms of COVID and can lead to more serious illness. Recent data show that delta variants are positive. We can see that about 90% of the COVID cases tested for have been unvaccinated, “says Dragoo. “Therefore, vaccines are still known to be our best tool and the best defense against serious illness caused by COVID.” According to Mesa County Public Health, vaccination is the best defense against new delta variants. They are urging everyone in Mesa County to be vaccinated now that it has become very widespread. To find a vaccination clinic near you in Mesa County, please visit: https://health.mesacounty.us/vaccine-provider-list-mesa-county Or call 1-800-232-0233. Copyright 2021 KJCT. all rights reserved.

