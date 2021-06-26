Heat Wave: Cooling Center Scheduled for Metro Vancouver in Extreme Heat Warning





Health officials at Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health have advised the municipality of Lower Mainland to open a cooling center this weekend. Two health officials said they have provided an exemption from the COVID-19 capacity regulation to ensure that access to these centers is not denied due to congestion or physical distance concerns. “If people are wearing masks and have difficulty breathing, they should be removed, whether indoors or outdoors, as wearing them can affect temperature control during thermal events.” Health officials’ recommendations state. This is BC In the middle of a heat wave, And health officials said the heat alert was escalated to an extreme heat alarm.















Repressive and dangerous fever arrived in BC





In Lower Mainland, record highs are expected to continue tomorrow, at least until Tuesday, with daytime highs of 29-39 degrees Celsius and nighttime lows of 18-21 degrees Celsius. The story continues under the ad Humidex values ​​during this period range from a maximum of 30s to perhaps a minimum of 40s. High temperatures have historically been associated with an increase in the death toll of Lower Mainland inhabitants. Trend story Are you fully vaccinated against COVID-19?Canada announces new guidance on what you can and cannot do

Forty-eight people were charged with a throat slit, a stabbed man, after a Kentucky “country rave” “Everyone is at risk for heat-related illnesses, but hot temperatures can cause young people, the elderly, people working in the heat, people exercising, and chronic heart and lungs. It’s especially dangerous for people with a condition, people with mental illness, people living alone, and people. I’m experiencing homelessness, “the recommendation said. “Ask your doctor or pharmacist if your health risks increase in the heat, especially if you are taking medication for a mental illness, and follow their recommendations.” Health officials warn Lower Mainland residents to take precautions to protect themselves from the heat, such as hydration and keeping cool.















Hot weather safety tips to prevent heat-related illnesses





A reminder is to drink a cold non-alcoholic drink, no matter how active you are. The story continues under the ad Do not leave children or pets alone in a parked car. Also, don’t forget to use the public splash pool, water park, pool, and take a cold bath or shower. At current temperatures, fans alone are not effective. read more: Heatwave: What role does climate change play, like burning in BC? In a joint statement, British Columbia Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix said that mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics are indoors and many pop-up clinics are cooler indoors. Said moved to the location of. “If you have a vaccine appointment or plan to stop by at the pop-up clinic, please check the location, wear a hat and sunscreen, and bring water with you,” the statement said. “They may need some help this weekend, just as they took care of their neighbors, the elderly, and the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic. They will continue to support each other with kindness and compassion. Let’s help friends and family to get the vaccine safely. “ © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

