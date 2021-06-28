Public health workers report being threatened and harassed during a pandemic





With the airline Retail worker What you are facing Anger of the people Because they tried to do their job Coronavirus Blame the United States Almost a quarter of public health workers report being bullied, harassed or intimidated for work during a pandemic, with one in eight working He states that he has received a related threat.According to it’s new Research From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Authorities found that nearly three-quarters of the more than 26,000 health care workers surveyed during the three weeks of late March and early April 2020 felt overwhelmed by work. More than half reported symptoms of mental health status, including nearly one-third of depression. The annoying symptoms were more severe among the workers who spent most of their time with COVID-19 patients. Of those who spent three-quarters of their work dealing with pandemic-related cases, nearly half reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. On the other hand, it was found that those who cannot take time off from work are more likely to experience the negative effects of mental health than those who can take breaks.

The United States has surpassed 300 million COVID shots since its inception … 08:39 CDC researchers said stressful events, such as the coronavirus pandemic, hurt health care workers when they are most needed. More



“The increased negative impact on workers’ mental health is associated with increased absenteeism, higher turnover, lower productivity and lower morale, affecting the effectiveness of public health organizations in emergencies. May give, “they wrote. The findings reflect the experience of public health officers who have resigned or dismissed dozens of people since the outbreak of the pandemic. paper Published last year by the Journal of the American Medical Association. “Today’s increasingly routine harassment and threats to civil servants have much in common with increased resistance to childhood vaccination,” they said. “When elected leaders attack their own public health authorities, the environment gets worse,” they said of the Trump administration. Treatment of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Is seen by many as a national infectious disease doctor.

