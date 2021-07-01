Studies find that high physical activity may counteract the negative health effects of sleep deprivation





But recently Research Of the 70,973 participants followed for 15 years, low physical activity suggested that inadequate sleep time could exaggerate the adverse effects between all causes and the risk of death from CVD. “Physical activity and sleep are co-dependent and can affect health through related pathways,” the study authors explained. “For example, physical activity can improve health by improving metabolic fitness (such as reduced insulin resistance), maintaining a stable circadian rhythm and healthy sleep patterns, and enhancing energy expenditure. “ Researchers have found that all causes, total CVD, CVD subtypes (coronary heart disease, hemorrhagic stroke, ischemic), as the potential effects of sleep and physical activity on joint health remain largely unknown. We investigated the association between stroke) and total cancer and lung cancer mortality. In an observational study of 380,055 people (mean) [SD] Age, 55.9 [8.1] Year; 55% of women at UK Biobank), participants’ baseline physical activity level, Metabolic equivalent of task (MET) minutes were categorized as high (≥1200 MET-minutes / week), medium (600 to <1200 MET-minutes / week), or low (0 to <600 MET-minutes / week). In addition, the Moderate to Active Physical Activity (MVPA) category has not been defined to reflect the potential health benefits of inadequate physical activity compared to the absence of MVPA. Sleep was categorized as healthy, moderate, and poor with established complex sleep scores derived from chronotype, sleep time, insomnia, snoring, and daytime sleepiness. Participant mortality risk was confirmed until May 2020. After an average (SD) follow-up of 11.1 (1.2) years, 15,503 deaths from all causes were reported (1932 from coronary heart disease, 359 from hemorrhagic stroke, ischemic stroke). , And from lung cancer 1595). Sleep scores showed a dose-response relationship with all causes, total CVD, and ischemic stroke mortality, with high physical activity levels associated with the lowest risk of death from all causes. Participants with high physical activity and healthy sleep were set as reference groups in assessing the joint association between sleep and physical activity mortality. Compared to these participants, participants without MVPA showed a higher risk of death in all outcomes except hemorrhagic stroke, while participants without sleep deprivation had the highest risk of: Showed the risk of death. All causes (hazard ratio) [HR], 1.57; 95% CI, 1.35-1.82),

Total CVD (HR, 1.67; 95% CI, 1.27-2.19),

Total cancer (HR, 1.45; 95% CI, 1.18-1.77),

Coronary heart disease (HR, 1.59; 95% CI, 1.07-2.37),

Ischemic stroke (HR, 2.96; 95% CI, 1.43-6.11), and

Lung cancer (HR, 1.91; 95% CI, 1.30-2.81). A detrimental association between all outcomes except stroke and sleep deprivation was amplified with lower physical activity. “New evidence supports the synergistic effect of sleep and physical activity on health outcomes, so future trials involving both behaviors at the same time are needed,” the study authors conclude. reference Sleep and physical activity associated with Huang B, Duncan MJ, Cistulli PA and all other causes, cardiovascular disease, and risk of death from cancer. Br J Sports Med.. Published online on June 29, 2021. doi: 10.1136 / bjsports-2021-104046

