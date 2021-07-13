Aerobic exercise may improve cognitive function

“There is no effective cure for Alzheimer’s disease yet, but prevention is the most important key,” says Tomoto. “We are focusing on mild cognitive dysfunction. There are several studies that suggest that if you intervene, you can have some hope of reducing Alzheimer’s disease. , We focused on this population. If you can exercise, your vascular function may improve and your cognitive function may improve. “

Dr. Santosh KesariThe PhD, a neurologist, neuroscientist, and neurooncologist, said there is some evidence suggesting an association between exercise and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

“This is an interesting study,” said Kesari, director of neuro-oncology at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. “This examines the fact that exercise can improve cardiovascular and brain function in a fairly short period of time. It’s not revolutionary, but it’s a good study in the sense that it’s documented in another way. . ”

Dr. Benjamin Bikman, an associate professor of cell biology and physiology at Brigham Young University, added that research into Alzheimer’s disease has changed as a result of investigating whether Alzheimer’s disease is an insulin-affected metabolic disorder. ..

“The brain consumes a lot of energy and is one of the most metabolically demanding tissues in the body,” Bikman explained. “In order for the brain to get all the energy it needs, the hormone insulin must be able to do its job. Insulin, in many roles, goes to the parts of the brain that are involved in memory and learning. Opens the door to glucose and helps those brain cells get all the glucose they need to function. “

He said exercise helps regulate insulin.

“Exercise has many beneficial effects, but most associated with Alzheimer’s disease is a dramatic improvement in insulin sensitivity, insulin functions better in the body, and more glucose nourishes the hungry brain. Is to be able to give, “Bikman explained. “It should be true [do] Mental exercises to keep your brain sharp, such as learning a new language or learning a new instrument, do not replace whole-body exercises that help you optimally perform the myriad metabolic functions of your body, including the brain. “

Kesari said the potential impact of this and other studies is enormous.

“Simply exercising can improve brain function in the long run, which is good for you at the end of the day. The impact on the health economy is immeasurable in the long run. May reduce severe dementia and reduce medical costs. “