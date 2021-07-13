Health
Aerobic exercise may improve cognitive function
- Researchers are investigating ways to help improve cognitive function and potentially reduce the risk of dementia.
- One in three elderly people die of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia, more than the sum of breast and prostate cancer.
- Now new Research Found evidence that one year of aerobic exercise training improved cardiorespiratory fitness, cerebral blood flow regulation, and memory function in people with mild cognitive impairment.
Moderate to intense aerobic exercise can benefit adults with mild cognitive impairment, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Finding ways to help people with mild dementia is important to potentially combat increasing cases of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
The· ResearchPublished in the Journal of Applied Physiology, found evidence that one year of aerobic exercise training improved cardiorespiratory fitness, cerebral blood flow regulation, and memory function in people with mild cognitive impairment.
“Aerobic exercise is very important for improving both vascular and brain function,” he said. Ron Chan, PhD, Professor of Neurology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Research Scientist at Texas Health Elderly Hospital in Dallas, and Principal Investigator of Research. “The brain is a unique organ. It requires a constant blood flow and oxygen supply.”
Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are one of the largest public health threats in the United States.
The study did not consider fighting Alzheimer’s disease directly, but did consider helping people with mild cognitive impairment. Mild cognitive impairment has been shown to increase the risk of developing dementia caused by Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological conditions.
Experts are looking for ways to prevent all forms of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease. There is currently no cure.
Research on this subject has become more urgent as the American population ages rapidly.is more than 10,000 people I turn 65 every day.
Does 1 in 3 Elderly People Die from Alzheimer’s Disease? Other forms of dementia, And it kills more people than breast and prostate cancer combined. More than 6 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s disease in the United States and are expected to grow to about 13 million by 2050. Alzheimer’s Association..
Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related deaths during a pandemic Rose 16 percent.
In this study, researchers observed 37 people aged 55-80 years with mild cognitive impairment. These adults were observed for 12 months.
During the first 10 weeks of the study, these subjects participated in exercise sessions three times a week. Tsubasa Tomoto, PhD, lead author of the dissertation, and postdoctoral fellow at the Texas Health Press Vitarian Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine and Texas Southwestern University.
At the start of the study, subjects participated in three active gait sessions each week for 25-30 minutes. From the 11th week, they exercised four times a week and actively walked uphill for 30-35 minutes per session. After 26 weeks, exercise sessions increased to 30-40 minutes, 4-5 times a week.
Researchers have found that strenuous exercise is associated with many benefits for people with mild cognitive impairment. Not only did they improve cerebral blood flow regulation and cardiorespiratory fitness, but they also improved memory and executive function.
“There is no effective cure for Alzheimer’s disease yet, but prevention is the most important key,” says Tomoto. “We are focusing on mild cognitive dysfunction. There are several studies that suggest that if you intervene, you can have some hope of reducing Alzheimer’s disease. , We focused on this population. If you can exercise, your vascular function may improve and your cognitive function may improve. “
Dr. Santosh KesariThe PhD, a neurologist, neuroscientist, and neurooncologist, said there is some evidence suggesting an association between exercise and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
“This is an interesting study,” said Kesari, director of neuro-oncology at the Providence St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California. “This examines the fact that exercise can improve cardiovascular and brain function in a fairly short period of time. It’s not revolutionary, but it’s a good study in the sense that it’s documented in another way. . ”
Dr. Benjamin Bikman, an associate professor of cell biology and physiology at Brigham Young University, added that research into Alzheimer’s disease has changed as a result of investigating whether Alzheimer’s disease is an insulin-affected metabolic disorder. ..
“The brain consumes a lot of energy and is one of the most metabolically demanding tissues in the body,” Bikman explained. “In order for the brain to get all the energy it needs, the hormone insulin must be able to do its job. Insulin, in many roles, goes to the parts of the brain that are involved in memory and learning. Opens the door to glucose and helps those brain cells get all the glucose they need to function. “
He said exercise helps regulate insulin.
“Exercise has many beneficial effects, but most associated with Alzheimer’s disease is a dramatic improvement in insulin sensitivity, insulin functions better in the body, and more glucose nourishes the hungry brain. Is to be able to give, “Bikman explained. “It should be true [do] Mental exercises to keep your brain sharp, such as learning a new language or learning a new instrument, do not replace whole-body exercises that help you optimally perform the myriad metabolic functions of your body, including the brain. “
Kesari said the potential impact of this and other studies is enormous.
“Simply exercising can improve brain function in the long run, which is good for you at the end of the day. The impact on the health economy is immeasurable in the long run. May reduce severe dementia and reduce medical costs. “
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/can-aerobic-exercise-improve-cognitive-function-and-decrease-alzheimers-disease-risk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]