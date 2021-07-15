Health
COVID-19 Vaccine: Sudden Paralysis of Houston Women Related to Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, She Says
Jamie Walton said she was very cautious during the pandemic because she was afraid of getting the virus. About three months ago she was vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson.
Then, at the beginning of June, she said she began to feel numbness and tingling in her feet and hands.
“I knew my body and knew something was wrong, so I kept trying to go to another doctor, and I said,” You are dehydrated. You are fine. “I kept being told,” Walton said. “One doctor said I was worried.”
Otherwise, healthy women began to fall, paralyzed from the waist down and unable to walk. She said she went to the emergency room twice and met several doctors before she knew what was wrong.
“When this first happened, I honestly wondered,’Am I dying?'” Walton recalled. “When everything is robbed of you, it’s so strange, and it’s pretty much moving your legs up to my hips to where I’m numb, then sitting down, and moving your arms and fingers. It was fast. “
Walton said it was her brother-in-law, a doctor, who determined she had Guillain-Barré syndrome.
She checked in at Memorial Hermann Hospital, performed a spinal puncture for confirmation, and stayed there for 22 days. Meanwhile, she was treated for a rare disorder and began to regain her lower body sensations.
“If mine wasn’t caught and reached the diaphragm, like many patients in the hospital using a ventilator, they couldn’t talk, move, and for a long time. You may have been there. Time. “
She said she would go to the TIRR Memorial to learn how to walk again and other basic movements.
“As a result of the analysis, they determined that mine was definitely the cause. [Johnson & Johnson] Vaccine “.
On Monday, the FDA updated its vaccine label to warn of an increased likelihood of Guillain-Barré syndrome. They said the vaccine had not been established to cause the syndrome, but noted an increase in reports of it.
According to the Mayo Clinic, this syndrome is rare and occurs when the body’s immune system attacks nerves. Symptoms include numbness, tingling, and weakness in the upper body. There are also reports that you cannot walk.
“I will definitely still be vaccinated,” Walton said. “I think what I experienced was terrible. I hope no one else needs to experience it, but I definitely want to vaccinate again.”
Walton said he had self-reported his case to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
She wants to raise awareness about Guillain-Barré in general, as well as being related to vaccines.
“It’s so rare that you don’t know what doctors are looking at,” Walton said.
