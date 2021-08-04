Pregnant women need to be vaccinated with COVID-19, says a group of US doctors – NBC Chicago





New guidance According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), pregnant women can and should be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Dr. Linda Eckert, liaison to the ACOG Immunization Implementation Advisory Board, said: Dr. Eckert is a member of the ACOG Immunization, Infectious Diseases, and Public Health Preparation Expert Working Group and a professor at the University of Washington. “We are now able to gain experience with vaccines during pregnancy, and there is more evidence of the benefits of vaccines regarding the transfer of antibodies to babies,” she said. According to the updated guidance, the development and regulatory approval of the COVID-19 vaccine is progressing rapidly, and information and recommendations will evolve as more data is collected. Furthermore, the claim that the COVID-19 vaccine is associated with infertility is unfounded and there is no scientific evidence to support them. “There is no data to support the fear of infertility. The vaccine is not alive. There is no living virus. There is no way to incorporate it into DNA,” said Dr. Eckert. According to the updated recommendations, women under the age of 50, including pregnant individuals, will have access to the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine. However, ACOG states that after vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, attention should be paid to the rare risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) and other FDA-certified COVID-19 vaccines are available. I am. “I think pregnant people can think of what works best for them,” said Dr. Eckert. ACOG states that obstetricians-gynecologists and other female healthcare professionals should set an example by being vaccinated and encouraging qualified patients to be vaccinated as well. .. Dr. Carmen Adams, the attending physician of Cook County Health, is one of those physicians. She was vaccinated in December while she was pregnant with her son. “I chose to get the vaccine because I wanted to protect myself and maintain a healthy pregnancy,” said Dr. Adams. “I wanted to protect my baby. I knew that if I was infected with COVID and became pregnant, I would be in the high-risk category. Black women would be in the high-risk category. I wanted to protect it, and my baby will be healthy too. ” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Pregnant people say they can get the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC collects and closely monitors unique information about COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. Early data from these systems were preliminary but reassuring and did not identify safety concerns for vaccinated pregnant women or their babies.

