Health
The uplift of COVID cases in Carver County, the “best defense” is vaccination, said the director of health.Chanassen News
According to the county’s director of public health, Richard Scott, cases of COVID in Carver County have increased slightly, and the best way to combat them is to use vaccines, he said.
As of the end of June, the county’s seven-day average was 1.1 new cases per day. There were 6.9 new cases per day in the last week of July. According to county data, just over 1 in 10 county residents have cases of COVID.
The numbers may seem alarming, but Scott still said it was relatively “quite low, probably because of our high vaccination coverage.”
Almost 75% of eligible county residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, while most people over the age of 65 have been vaccinated at least once (state data show 5 years). It is displayed as 100% or more due to changes in the population).
Monthly, the total number of cases in May reached 398. They fell to 77 in June and rose to 97 in July. Cases in most counties ranged between the ages of 18 and 34, with no COVID-related deaths in July.
Regarding concerns about delta variants, Scott said one solution, vaccines, is still at the top.
According to MDH spokeswoman Scott Smith, 99.9% of vaccinated Minnesotans do not have a COVID based on their groundbreaking case data.
“We can confidently say that the majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths that occur in Minnesota are unvaccinated people,” he said, saying that delta mutants are more susceptible to infection.
Children over the age of 12 can now receive a double dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This takes 5 weeks from the first vaccination to full vaccination.
“We continue to encourage people to be vaccinated — it’s our best defense against COVID-19 and its variants,” Scott said. “If you have a school-aged child and want to get the vaccine, now is the time.”
Those who cannot go to the Vaccine Clinic (provided at the Carver County Government Center every Tuesday) have the option of marginal vaccination, in-house or hospital / pharmacy vaccination, and even home vaccination.
New Disease Control Center and Minnesota Health Department guidelines recommend that Carver County residents wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. As of earlier this week, the county is currently at “substantial” risk of infection, according to the CDC.
Masks are also recommended for people with immunodeficiency and those at high risk of serious illness due to COVID. Live with someone who is not completely vaccinated. At schools, medical facilities, residential shelters, correctional facilities, etc.
“We support our partners by helping them understand and navigate recommendations and guidance from the federal or state levels, as they occur throughout the pandemic,” says Scott.
Serihaga, Communications Director, Eastern Carver County School, said the district has plans for state and federal recommendations.
The message is similar for community centers throughout the county. Staff at the Chanhassen and Chaska community centers said they would continue to follow state guidance. As of the beginning of this week, individuals vaccinated at the center did not need a mask.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.swnewsmedia.com/chanhassen_villager/news/local/bump-in-carver-county-covid-cases-best-defense-is-vaccination-says-health-director/article_6192784b-6e93-5df9-b697-45e5e5e85b70.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]