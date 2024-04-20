Toxic chemicals from microplastics can be absorbed through the skin





Toxic chemicals used in flame-retardant plastic materials can be absorbed into the body through the skin through contact with microplastics, a new study has found.

This study provides the first evidence that chemicals present as additives in microplastics can leach into human sweat and be absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream. Many chemicals used as flame retardants and plasticizers have already been banned due to evidence of adverse health effects, including damage to the liver and nervous system, cancer, and reproductive health risks. However, these chemicals are still present in the environment, including in old electronics, furniture, carpets, and building materials. Although the harm caused by microplastics is not fully understood, there is growing concern about their role as a route through which the human body is exposed to toxic chemicals. In a study published last year, researchers demonstrated that chemicals leach from microplastics into human sweat. Current research shows that these chemicals can be absorbed into the body through the skin barrier from sweat. In the experiment, the research team used an innovative 3D human skin model as a replacement for laboratory animals and resected human tissue. The models were exposed over a 24-hour period to two common forms of microplastics, including polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), a chemical group commonly used in flame-retardant plastics. Result is, environment internationalshowed that up to 8% of exposed chemicals can be taken up by the skin, with more hydrated or “sweaty” skin absorbing higher levels of chemicals. . This study provides the first evidence of how this process contributes to the levels of toxic chemicals found in the body. Dr Ovokeloe Abafe, currently at Brunel University, carried out the research while at the University of Birmingham. “Microplastics are ubiquitous in the environment, but we still know little about the health problems they cause. Our research shows that microplastics play a role as a carrier for harmful chemicals. Microplastics can enter our bloodstream through our blood vessels.'' These chemicals are persistent in our skin, so we are exposed to them on a continuous or regular basis. It gradually accumulates and begins to cause harm. ” Dr Mohamed Abdallah, Associate Professor of Environmental Science at the University of Birmingham and lead researcher on the project, said: “These findings provide important information for regulators and policy makers to improve legislation on microplastics and protect them from harmful exposure. “This provides important evidence to protect public health.” Professor Stuart Hallad, co-author of the paper, said: “This study provides an important step forward in understanding the risks that exposure to microplastics poses to our health. Based on our results, we believe that human Further research is needed to fully understand the different routes of exposure.” Learn about the impact on microplastics and how to reduce the risks from such exposure. ” In future studies, the researchers plan to investigate other routes by which microplastics can cause toxic chemicals to enter the body, such as inhalation or ingestion. This research was funded by a Marie Curie Research Fellowship within the European Union's Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/04/240419131901.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos