Côte d’Ivoire begins Ebola vaccination after case confirmed in Abidjan





Abidjan, August 16 (Reuters)-Côte d’Ivoire announced that it will begin vaccination against Ebola on Monday, including medical workers in the commercial capital of Abidjan, after a deadly virus case has been confirmed over the weekend. An 18-year-old woman tested positive for Ebola on Saturday after traveling to Abidjan by bus from neighboring Guinea. This is the first case of Ebola in 25 years in Côte d’Ivoire. read more In a report, the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified nine women contacted by health officials so far, including three families and six hospital staff. .. One suspected case of Ebola is in the hospital. According to the Ministry of Health, in Abidjan, a city of 5 million, vaccinations will begin on Monday afternoon after Côte d’Ivoire has been vaccinated 5,000 times. In Guinea, the Ministry of Health also said in a statement Monday that it would begin vaccination against Ebola, but did not say at some point. The country was declared free from Ebola on June 19, after 12 people were killed in a four-month outbreak in the South. Authorities believe that the woman traveled by bus from northern Guinea and passed through the Nzerekore region of southeastern where the last outbreak began. She then crossed the southern border of Guinea into Côte d’Ivoire, arriving on August 11 in Abidjan, hundreds of kilometers further south. She was hospitalized the next day. Preliminary sequencing, according to WHO, showed a close match between the female case and the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak that occurred in southeastern Guinea before it spread to Liberia and Sierra. The outbreak was the largest in history, killing more than 11,300 people. Ebola causes severe vomiting and diarrhea, which spreads through contact with body fluids. It usually kills about half of infected people, but vaccines and new treatments have proven to be very effective in reducing case fatality. Guinea confirmed one death last week from the Marburg virus, the first case of highly infectious hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola in West Africa. Reported by Loucoumane Coulibaly of Abidjan and Saliou Samb of Conakry. Written by Cooper Inveen; edited by Aaron Ross and Bernadette Baum Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

