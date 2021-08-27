Manitoba Manitoba Vaccinations for Restaurants, Bars, Movies and Sporting Events-Winnipeg

Manitoba people who want to watch a movie in the theater, have a drink on the patio, or attend a sporting event or concert need to show evidence of complete immunity. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Under the state’s latest public health orders.

The new order will come into effect on September 3, leaving many businesses, services and events out of reach for those who have not been vaccinated twice.

Dr. Brent Lusan, Chief Public Health Officer in Manitoba, said in a statement Friday, “By ensuring that people are fully immunized before attending high-risk events, activities and services. , You can reduce the spread of the virus to the community. “

“Already, many of the newly identified cases are found in people who have not yet been immunized. These measures are taken to protect them, others in the community, and the healthcare system from the effects of delta variants. I need to take it .. “

On Tuesday, Russan announced changes to current health orders, reviving mask mandates in indoor public spaces, including schools, and forcing all front-line state employees working in vulnerable groups to be fully vaccinated. Or face regular inspections.

Roussin said the new requirements for people who are fully immunized to participate in a particular event or activity will be effective in all healthy areas of Manitoba and will be:

Indoor and outdoor ticketed sporting events and concerts.

Indoor theater / dance / symphony event;

Restaurant (dining indoors and on the patio);

Nightclubs and all other licensed facilities.

Casino, Bingo Hall, VLT Lounge.

Movie theater;

Fitness center, gym, indoor sports and recreational facilities (excluding youth recreational sports).When

We have organized recreation classes and activities for indoor groups, as well as an indoor recreation business.

Children under the age of 11 who are not yet vaccinated are allowed to participate in events and activities with fully immunized adults, Russan said.

Workers affected by the new vaccination requirements include doctors, nurses, teachers, early childhood educators and prison guards. Civil servants, including members of the legislature, must also have their shots.

Manitoba will expand vaccine passports for fully immune individuals from September 3rd https://t.co/LF7xpTJhh3 pic.twitter.com/NICpvwJxzs — Manitoba Government News (@MBGovNews) August 27, 2021

They must be fully immunized or regularly received by October 31st COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Test, up to 3 times a week for full-time employees. Proof of negative test results is required before employees can resume work.

Changes will occur as health officials predict that a fourth pandemic wave in the state will be inevitable.

Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Manitoba, with a 5-day test positive rate of 2.8%.

Health officials said 26 of the new infections were in unvaccinated people, including 13 of the 14 cases reported on Friday in southern health areas where vaccination rates were significantly lower than in other parts of the state. Said that.

Vaccine passport

Manitoba brought in a vaccine passport or immune card proof in early June. However, with the restrictions relaxed, many activities and entry into most businesses were no longer necessary.

Earlier this week, Quebec and British Columbia announced that they would issue similar passports for anyone who wants to attend an event or go to a restaurant. These states are increasingly facing infections.

The British Columbia government has said that vaccine registrations and initial dose appointments have already increased significantly since the announcement.

Manitoba liberal leader Dagard Lamont said new measures have been delayed given that passports were distributed a few months ago.

The progressive conservative government’s decision was endorsed by several businesses and restaurants that were heavily influenced by public health orders throughout the pandemic.

Lauren Remirard, chairman of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, said immediate and powerful measures need to be taken.

“Such a scenario would have an absolutely devastating impact on our business and our community,” Remillard said in a news release.

Many have not been vaccinated yet

New modeling Released earlier this week COVID-19 indicates that the fourth wave can overwhelm the acute care system within two months of arriving in Manitova.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, Deputy Director of Public Health, said the intensive care unit could be overwhelmed again without higher levels of immunization and more restrictions.

He added that a surge in cases during the annual flu season could be exacerbated.

The Delta variant is a state that relaxed restrictions earlier than Manitoba and has already caused a significant increase throughout western Canada. In Manitoba, the August 5 health order change included the removal of Maskman Date, which is currently set for return.

Manitoba on wednesday Reported 105 new COVID-19 cases, The largest daily surge in infectious diseases since late June.

As of Friday morning, 76.2% of Manitoba provinces over the age of 12 have been vaccinated twice and 81.7% have been vaccinated at least once.

However, looking at the state’s total population, health data released Friday show that 406,926 Manitoba people, including 177,902 currently eligible, have not yet received even one shot of the vaccine.

According to the state, there are 229,024 children under the age of 11 in Manitoba who are not vaccinated.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon said proof of vaccination is an important step in keeping children safe when they return to school next month.

“We want to ensure that they are protected and safe,” Gordon said.

– Use files from the Canadian press

