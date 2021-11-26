



Reporting period: Thursday, November 18, 2021 to Wednesday, November 24, 2021. November 25, 2021 — COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) In the last 7 days until November 24, 2021, the service area of ​​the Public Health Sudbury & District has changed. 244 new cases were reported and 220 cases were resolved. (Note: Due to recent changes in laboratory practices, public health will no longer report on changing case concern (VOC) profiles.) This week, 32 COVID-19 outbreaks were active, 15 of which. It happened at school. Or by school bus, 8 at work, 2 at day care, 2 at the hospital, 2 at the collective living environment, 2 at the community environment (recreation sports team and public park), 1 at the retired home. Eight outbreaks have been declared in the last seven days, four at work, two at school, and one for the collective living environment and recreational sports teams. There was one COVID-related death. At the end of November 24, 2021, there were 251 active cases and 24 active outbreaks in the service area. There were 12 local cases in the hospital, the rest were self-isolated. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been cases in a total of 3 629 regions, of which 3 378 have been resolved and sadly 38 have died in our service area. Of the 1537 local cases of COVID-19 reported after June 1, 2021, 474 cases (31%) were among fully vaccinated individuals. There were 1063 (69%) of unvaccinated or partially vaccinated residents (ie, single vaccination only). During that same period, there were 54 local hospitalizations, of which 36 (67%) were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Eighteen hospitalized cases (33%) were completely vaccinated. Interpretation of vaccine status data: Please note that the data on the number of cases by vaccination status is provisional and subject to change significantly. Comparing weekly cumulative numbers can lead to inaccurate estimates of the number of cases per vaccination status over the last 7 days. Based on data from the last 14 days, the risk of unvaccinated residents in Sudbury and the district being infected with COVID-19 was 5.7 times that of fully vaccinated residents. Recent trends Over the last 28 days, the overall incidence of COVID-19 in our area has been 415.6 new cases per 100,000 population. Residents aged 30-39 had the highest rate of 621.0 new cases per 100,000 population. The proportion of people under the age of 19 (603.0 per 100,000), 20-29 (541.5 per 100,000), and 40-49 (497.3 per 100,000) is also higher than the proportion of our entire region. it was high. The proportions of all other age groups were lower than the overall proportions.

Local incidence over the last 7 days was 122.7 per 100,000 population, compared to 99.1 per 100,000 in the last 7 days.

Of the 244 new cases that occurred in our service area last week, 105 were in close contact with confirmed cases and 43 were associated with outbreaks. This means that public health was able to identify how these people were exposed to COVID-19 and take swift action to prevent further spread. 63 had no known epidemiological relevance. One was travel related. 32 cases remained under investigation

Of the 244 cases reported this week, 219 live in Greater Sudbury, 13 live in western Sudbury, 10 live in eastern Sudbury, and two live in the Manitoulin District. (Note: See Daily COVID-19 Case Updates at phsd.ca / COVID-19 / data for definitions of these geographic regions.)

Between November 18 and November 24, public health identified 1748 people in close contact with high-risk cases of COVID-19. This represents an average of 7.2 high-risk close contacts per local case reported in the last 7 days, compared to 8.9 high-risk close contacts reported last week. Public health will follow up directly and regularly for each high-risk close contact to monitor symptoms and ensure self-isolation (usually if fully vaccinated). Not required), we recommend inspection according to state guidance.

The positive rate for the period from November 17th to November 23rd was 4.3%, but for the past 7 days it was 4.0%.

From November 17th to November 23rd, effective reproduction numbers (Rt) were 1.12 in Sudbury and the district, 1.20 in northern Ontario, and 1.10 across Ontario. Vaccination program update To date, a total of 321555 COVID-19 vaccinations have been given in Sudbury and the district. To date, 159,586 have been first vaccinated, 154,488 have been fully vaccinated, of which 7481 have been vaccinated for the third time (currently as of 4:00 pm on November 24, 2021). Keep in mind that this includes vaccines administered by public health, indigenous and indigenous communities, primary care, and pharmacies.

A total of 3627 vaccinations have been given in the last 7 days until the end of Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Overall, 86.4% of Sudbury and district residents aged 12 and over receive the first dose of the vaccine, compared to 89.1% of all Ontario residents aged 12 and over.

The second dose was received by 83.3% of Sudbury and the district over 12 years of age, compared to 86.2% of all residents of Ontario over 12 years of age.

4% of the total population of Sudbury and the district receive the first dose and 73.7% are fully immunized. This means that there are currently more than 54,000 residents who are not fully immunized.

Below is a depiction of age-specific vaccinations for individuals over 12 years of age in Sudbury and the district. Age group Applicable range of dose 1% Applicable range of dose 2% 80 years old and over 100.0% 99.4% 70-79 99.8% 98.6% 60-69 94.7% 93.3% 50-59 84.3% 82.1% 40-49 83.7% 80.5% 30-39 81.6% 76.6% 18-29 75.8% 70.9% 12-17 81.8% 77.8% Keep COVID safe Health Canada has determined that the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years outweigh the risks. During Wave 4, the proportion of COVID-19 cases identified in the 5-11 year old group is high, especially in recent weeks. visit: phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics Book a vaccination appointment for your child as soon as possible.

Stay home when you feel sick. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, self-isolate and be tested, even if they are mild. This action helps reduce the risk of COVID-19 epidemic.

As the holiday season approaches, you may want to return to the “normal” holiday tradition. With the proliferation of COVID-19 in the region, we still need to take public health measures. This is also true when considering Black Friday and other holiday shopping trips and rallies. Be COVID Safe Now to protect your family and friends holidays in the coming weeks.

Surviving a pandemic has been a daunting task for many of us. Drug use can affect people in all disciplines, and having to deal with stigma can be a barrier to well-being. Let’s change that.this National Addictions Awareness Week (Canada Substance Use and Addiction Center), we drive change together. If you have concerns about mental health or substance use, Wellness Together Canada (Wellness Together Canada) is for you. what’s new Bookings for the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for children ages 5-11, and Public Health Sudbury & Districts is ready to offer the COVID-19 vaccine starting Friday, November 26th. For bookings or more information, please visit: phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics..

Given the surge in the region and the approaching holiday season, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is working with the local school board to provide both elementary and junior high school students with a rapid antigen screening kit for take-out. Participation in local programs is voluntary and participating schools will soon share information with parents and guardians. Message from Dr. Penny Satcliff, Medical Officer of Health We continue to manage the rapid increase in COVID-19 locally, so we would like to express our deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Sadly, there is a new trend in COVID-19-related deaths. Since late October, 5 (71%) of the 7 deaths have been individuals under the age of 70. This is a dramatic change from what was seen in the early days of the pandemic, reminiscent of the severity of the virus. It is important to do everything possible to protect vulnerable people in the community. Earlier this week, Public Health Sudbury & Districts announced that they were ready to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 from tomorrow after careful preparation. This is welcome news for everyone, and the response from the community has been great, with 2800 bookings in the first two days. Appointments are still available and recently added, so if you currently have eligible children, it’s a good idea to book your appointment as soon as possible. Especially with the increasing number of cases under the age of 19, it is imperative to do everything possible to protect face-to-face learning and the healthcare system. This includes following current public health measures and additional measures that may be taken in the future. Regular updates visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/data Regular updates on COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks and potential exposures in Greater Sudbury, Sudbury, and Manitoulin districts. NS Detailed epidemiological summary Posted on Tuesday, it contains information about cases over time, case characteristics, expected exposures, case results, tests, and outbreaks at the facility. Moreover, Detailed vaccination report Created on Tuesday, it contains information on vaccination over time, by region, by brand, by dose, and by age group. The report also provides additional context by comparing our data with Ontario. For more information or if you have any questions, please visit: phsd.ca/COVID-19 Alternatively, call Public Health Sudbury & Districts (705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200)).

