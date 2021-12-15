I-Team: Omicron COVID variant found in wastewater in the Las Vegas region last week





UNLV team sequence variant

Las Vegas (KLAS) — Researchers have detected an omicron variant of the coronavirus in wastewater in southern Nevada, but in initial reports it does not appear to be widespread. The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) reported on Tuesday that the first case of the mutation was found in a patient. Patients who were fully vaccinated in the mid-20sm did not receive booster immunization. UNLV scientists first discovered the variant in a sample of wastewater last week, Dr. Edwin O, an associate professor at the school’s Institute of Neurogenetics and Precision Medicine, told Team I. Scientists at the South Nevada Water Department take samples from wastewater to see how much coronavirus is in the sewer. Oh and other researchers analyze the sample. This helps public health leaders find spikes and clusters before identifying them with traditional testing methods. Coronavirus mainly affects the lungs, but it also causes secondary infections of the gastrointestinal tract. When the virus is replicated and excreted from our body, several identifiable factors appear in our excrement. Most coronavirus cases in Nevada and the United States are due to delta mutations. Early reports indicate that Omicron variants can cause mild symptoms. Most of Nevada remains under Maskman Date. After December 15th, California will need indoor masking again. Team I: Flush the community once at a time: Nevada researchers test wastewater to track coronavirus

The COVID-19 test positive rate in Clark County continues to rise, and is now 7.7%, despite the overall Nevada rate dropping to 7.5% in data released Tuesday. The rise has continued to trend since the Thanksgiving holiday weekend rate was 6.7%. As of Tuesday, the daily number of cases was 677 throughout the state and 489 in Clark County. An additional 26 people died in Nevada and 15 in Clark County. Hospitalization jumped to pre-weekend levels, with 691 patients across the state and 576 in Clark County.

