The Netherlands “re-blocks” to curb Omicron





London — Countries across Europe are taking stricter steps to stop the new wave of COVID-19 infections caused by the highly contagious variant of Omicron. The Dutch government has gone farthest, imposing a new national blockade from Sunday. Interim Prime Minister Mark Rutte said all non-essential shops, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14. Certainly a sign of great disappointment, the blockade conditions also curb private holiday celebrations. According to Rutte, residents are only allowed two visitors, except when four are allowed for Christmas and New Year. Prior to the Dutch announcement, Ireland imposed a curfew at 8 pm and Paris canceled the New Year’s Eve fireworks. WTVR Richmond Raceway Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. Virginia citizens over the age of 5 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. No pre-registration required, So go to Vaccine finder Find a specific vaccine available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). Rely on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have you been completely vaccinated? People are considered fully vaccinated: Two weeks after the second inoculation of a two-inoculation series such as the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, or

Two weeks after a single dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine Virginia State Health Department What you can and should not do once you are completely vaccinated. How to protect yourself and others when you are completely vaccinated The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing illness.based on What we know For the COVID-19 vaccine, fully vaccinated people can start some things they stopped because of the pandemic. We are still learning how the vaccine affects the spread of COVID-19. After complete vaccination with COVID-19, Continue to take precautions Wear a mask, 6 feet away from others, in public places until we know more, to avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas. These recommendations will help you make decisions about your daily activities after being fully vaccinated.they are no subject Healthcare settings .. Click here for more information about the Virginia Department of Health.

