Health
Moderna hopes to provide a combined influenza and COVID-19 booster by 2023.
A pharmaceutical company wants to simplify the vaccination process, and Moderna has announced hopes to launch a single booster shot that can protect against both COVID-19 and the flu.
Speaking on the first day Stephen Bansel, CEO of Davos Agenda 2022 at the World Economic Forum, said his company wants to offer a single annual booster shot that provides protection against both influenza and COVID-19. I did.
“We will ensure that people are vaccinated,” he said, adding that it would help compliance issues for people who do not want to return to pharmacies and healthcare providers multiple times for various vaccinations. rice field.
“The best scenario would be in the fall of 2023,” Bansel said of the timing of Moderna’s single booster shots.
Our country is in a historic battle with the colonavirus.
Bansel also provided the latest information on the Omicron-specific vaccine that Moderna has been developing since November last year.
“We hope to have data to share with regulators in the March time frame so that we can understand the next steps,” said Bansel.
Earlier this month Bansel said at a healthcare conference He believed that the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine would decline over time, eventually requiring a fourth dose to strengthen protection against the virus.
The news looks like this U.S. Surgeon General warns Americans The current wave of Omicron COVID-19 cases has not yet peaked, as different parts of the country have experienced different degrees of infection or decline.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Maintaining vaccination against COVID-19 is the most powerful tool for Omicron mutants, reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 infection and preventing serious illness and death.
The Latest CDC data Approximately 75% of eligible Americans received one COVID-19 vaccine, nearly 63% received two doses, and 38% received boosters.
