DRC Suspected Ebola Investigation Underway: Report





Ebola is an often fatal viral hemorrhagic fever. Kinshasa: The Democratic Republic of the Congo is investigating a suspected case of Ebola in its violence-stricken east, the World Health Organization said Saturday, just weeks after the previous epidemic ended. The Democratic Republic of the Congo declared earlier last month that its latest Ebola outbreak was over, more than two months after the virus re-emerged in northwestern Equateur province. According to the WHO, it is the 14th outbreak in the country since the disease was discovered in 1976. Officials now fear that a 46-year-old woman who died Monday in the eastern province of North Kivu may also have been infected. At a hospital in the town of Beni, she was “initially treated for other illnesses but then exhibited symptoms consistent with Ebola virus disease,” the WHO said in a statement. A sample was sent to the lab for testing. “WHO is already helping health authorities to investigate the incident and prepare for a possible outbreak,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Masidiso Moeti said in a statement. The government issued a cautionary note on Saturday, saying a “vaccine stockpile” was available in North Quib. Ebola is an often fatal viral hemorrhagic fever. The disease is named after the river known when Zaire was discovered. Human infection occurs through bodily fluids, and the main symptoms are fever, vomiting, bleeding, and diarrhea. The most deadly epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo killed 2,280 people in 2020. The WHO said Friday that two existing treatments have dramatically reduced deaths from Ebola. More than 120 militias roam the mineral-rich and treacherous east of the DRC, where attacks on civilians are common. (Except for the headline, this article is unedited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

