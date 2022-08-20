County reports 192 total monkeypox cases

The total number of monkeypox cases in San Diego County reached 192 on Friday, and the state’s chief public health official said more than 66,000 doses of the vaccine have now been distributed statewide.

Dr. Thomas Aragon, director of the California Department of Public Health, said on Friday it was too early to tell if the current outbreak was starting to plateau, adding that immunity from vaccination combined with natural immunity, and I pointed out that the infection avoidance is all working. role in stopping the spread of monkeypox.

“These three things together pull the epidemic curve down,” Aragon said.

A big power multiplier is arriving that will help beef up the vaccination part of the prevention equation.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released updated immunization guidance. implemented Health care providers will be able to use “intradermal” monkeypox vaccine injections for adults 18 and older in California on Monday, potentially serving up to five people with each single-dose vial of the vaccine. I have.

Dr. Aragon explained that intradermal injections are delivered to the dermis, the layer of skin just below the surface, rather than the deeper subcutaneous layers that are routinely done with most vaccines. is not uncommon. A small amount of liquid called tuberculin is injected just under the skin and is commonly used to test for tuberculosis.

According to the director, research confirms that injections into the dermis layer are just as effective as deeper injections, “you can use one-fifth the dose and still get the same immune response.”

Locally, county officials said some doses have already been delivered using the skin method, but the full transition to more efficient technology should begin Monday.

About 5,000 doses have been administered in the area so far, and about 3,000 have been administered, according to the county health department’s latest report on monkeypox vaccinations, information as of Sunday, August 14. is. Local vaccination information is updated weekly with more information. Current information will not be released until Monday.

State also updated Home quarantine guidance For those positive for monkeypox. The main change concerns when people can leave their homes and go back to work. CDC guidance requires waiting for skin lesions to heal, but California’s new guidance states that if there are no fevers or respiratory symptoms for at least 48 hours and no new lesions, re-entry into the world and ” A “low risk” work environment is permitted. All small pox that have been present for at least 48 hours and have not healed can be completely covered with clothing or bandages.

Wearing a mask, washing hands regularly, not sharing personal items such as towels with others, avoiding crowded places such as bars and clubs, and avoiding skin-to-skin contact and close contact with other people is also required.

“We feel our guidance is more specific and practical than the CDC’s guidance,” said Aragón.

California’s latest monkeypox update lists 2,660 confirmed and probable cases statewide, 62 of which required hospital care, with no deaths. Zero. Aragon said one group of Californians continues to suffer from the disease at a significantly higher rate.

“The majority of transmission occurs in men who have sex with men through sexual activity,” Aragon said. You are more likely to get infected.”

He added that monkeypox is not a traditional sexually transmitted disease and can infect anyone.

“No individual or community is responsible for the spread of any virus,” he said. “MPOX can affect anyone because it is spread not only through skin-to-skin contact, but also through the sharing of items such as clothing, bedding, and towels.”

So far, the statewide monkeypox case count was 97.5%. report are men, but there are also 40 women.in San Diego County report It also reflects that at least one local woman was infected.

Asked what case studies say about how the woman is infected, Aragon said the information was not readily available.The San Diego County Health Department also declined to answer questions. , indicated through a spokesperson that the total was too small to discuss.